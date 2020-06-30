All apartments in San Antonio
5419 Shivalik Way

5419 Shivalik Way · No Longer Available
Location

5419 Shivalik Way, San Antonio, TX 78228
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Guardian floorplan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of character. This open plan offers a view of the kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: 1445.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5419 Shivalik Way have any available units?
5419 Shivalik Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5419 Shivalik Way currently offering any rent specials?
5419 Shivalik Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5419 Shivalik Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5419 Shivalik Way is pet friendly.
Does 5419 Shivalik Way offer parking?
Yes, 5419 Shivalik Way offers parking.
Does 5419 Shivalik Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5419 Shivalik Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5419 Shivalik Way have a pool?
No, 5419 Shivalik Way does not have a pool.
Does 5419 Shivalik Way have accessible units?
No, 5419 Shivalik Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5419 Shivalik Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5419 Shivalik Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5419 Shivalik Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5419 Shivalik Way does not have units with air conditioning.

