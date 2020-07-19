Rent Calculator
538 HERMINE BLVD
538 HERMINE BLVD
538 Hermine Blvd
No Longer Available
Location
538 Hermine Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78212
Norhmoor
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
This adorable home offers ample space, a huge kitchen, detached garage an large lot size. Enjoy living in North Central San Antonio with shops and restaurants moments away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 538 HERMINE BLVD have any available units?
538 HERMINE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 538 HERMINE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
538 HERMINE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 HERMINE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 538 HERMINE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 538 HERMINE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 538 HERMINE BLVD offers parking.
Does 538 HERMINE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 HERMINE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 HERMINE BLVD have a pool?
No, 538 HERMINE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 538 HERMINE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 538 HERMINE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 538 HERMINE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 HERMINE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 538 HERMINE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 538 HERMINE BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
