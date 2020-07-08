All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Aspire Roxbury

6202 Roxbury Dr · (210) 610-0164
Location

6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX 78238

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08308 · Avail. now

$896

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Unit 04201 · Avail. now

$896

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Unit 12204 · Avail. now

$921

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13304 · Avail. now

$1,184

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 01304 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 01303 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02106 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1418 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspire Roxbury.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Aspire Roxbury (formerly known as Alta Roxbury) is a premier apartment community in San Antonio, Texas, featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Aspire Roxbury is located near the Far West Side neighborhood in-between Bandera Road and Ingram Park Mall. Just minutes away from USAA, the Medical Center, UTSA, Fiesta Texas, Westover Hills, and Sea World, our location provides our residents with everything they could possibly ask for. Our community offers countless amenities such as oversized vanities, garden tubs, soaring nine-foot ceilings with double crown molding, huge walk-in closets, granite countertops, wood plank floors, and private balconies/patios/sunrooms on select floor plans. If you are looking for the best apartment living in San Antonio, Aspire Roxbury is definitely the place to be. Learn more about how you can experience Aspire Roxbury living today, and call us for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant, $75 married couple
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedroom) $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 75lbs (100lbs combined)
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Carport and Garages.
Storage Details: On-site Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspire Roxbury have any available units?
Aspire Roxbury has 29 units available starting at $896 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspire Roxbury have?
Some of Aspire Roxbury's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspire Roxbury currently offering any rent specials?
Aspire Roxbury is offering the following rent specials: Up to $300 off 1st months rent! Call for details.
Is Aspire Roxbury pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspire Roxbury is pet friendly.
Does Aspire Roxbury offer parking?
Yes, Aspire Roxbury offers parking.
Does Aspire Roxbury have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspire Roxbury offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspire Roxbury have a pool?
Yes, Aspire Roxbury has a pool.
Does Aspire Roxbury have accessible units?
Yes, Aspire Roxbury has accessible units.
Does Aspire Roxbury have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspire Roxbury has units with dishwashers.
