Amenities
Aspire Roxbury (formerly known as Alta Roxbury) is a premier apartment community in San Antonio, Texas, featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Aspire Roxbury is located near the Far West Side neighborhood in-between Bandera Road and Ingram Park Mall. Just minutes away from USAA, the Medical Center, UTSA, Fiesta Texas, Westover Hills, and Sea World, our location provides our residents with everything they could possibly ask for. Our community offers countless amenities such as oversized vanities, garden tubs, soaring nine-foot ceilings with double crown molding, huge walk-in closets, granite countertops, wood plank floors, and private balconies/patios/sunrooms on select floor plans. If you are looking for the best apartment living in San Antonio, Aspire Roxbury is definitely the place to be. Learn more about how you can experience Aspire Roxbury living today, and call us for a tour.