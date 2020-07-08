Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry carpet Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area internet cafe dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard guest parking internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Aspire Roxbury (formerly known as Alta Roxbury) is a premier apartment community in San Antonio, Texas, featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Aspire Roxbury is located near the Far West Side neighborhood in-between Bandera Road and Ingram Park Mall. Just minutes away from USAA, the Medical Center, UTSA, Fiesta Texas, Westover Hills, and Sea World, our location provides our residents with everything they could possibly ask for. Our community offers countless amenities such as oversized vanities, garden tubs, soaring nine-foot ceilings with double crown molding, huge walk-in closets, granite countertops, wood plank floors, and private balconies/patios/sunrooms on select floor plans. If you are looking for the best apartment living in San Antonio, Aspire Roxbury is definitely the place to be. Learn more about how you can experience Aspire Roxbury living today, and call us for a tour.