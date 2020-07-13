All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Rio Springs

Open Now until 6pm
2800 W Hutchins Pl · (210) 361-5911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2800 W Hutchins Pl, San Antonio, TX 78224

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 16-1632 · Avail. Aug 31

$599

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 428 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-0330 · Avail. now

$679

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 16-1633 · Avail. Aug 31

$679

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 4-0435 · Avail. now

$679

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13-1311 · Avail. Jul 31

$859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rio Springs.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
playground
Located 5 miles from Lackland and Kelly Air Force Bases, and just minutes away from IH-35, H-E-B, and Palo Alto College, you’ll love the convenience of calling Rio Springs home. Choose from our one or two bedroom floorplans in our peaceful community.

Our apartments offer the comfort and quality you'll enjoy, at a price you can afford. You can expect additional storage, large closets, and either a patio or balcony in each of our apartments. Some even have cozy wood burning fireplaces, separate vanity areas, and faux granite counter-tops.

Our quiet community is home to many long-term residents and our professionals are trained to provide the best in service.

Demand the best in value, service and location. Expect nothing less than Rio Springs. Your home as it should be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Select deposit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $100
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 50lb weight limit; Breed restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rio Springs have any available units?
Rio Springs has 7 units available starting at $599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Rio Springs have?
Some of Rio Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rio Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Rio Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rio Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Rio Springs is pet friendly.
Does Rio Springs offer parking?
Yes, Rio Springs offers parking.
Does Rio Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rio Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rio Springs have a pool?
Yes, Rio Springs has a pool.
Does Rio Springs have accessible units?
No, Rio Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Rio Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rio Springs has units with dishwashers.

