All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4911 Buckwheat Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4911 Buckwheat Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4911 Buckwheat Street

4911 Buckwheat Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4911 Buckwheat Street, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,640 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE4628632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Buckwheat Street have any available units?
4911 Buckwheat Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4911 Buckwheat Street currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Buckwheat Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Buckwheat Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 Buckwheat Street is pet friendly.
Does 4911 Buckwheat Street offer parking?
No, 4911 Buckwheat Street does not offer parking.
Does 4911 Buckwheat Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 Buckwheat Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Buckwheat Street have a pool?
Yes, 4911 Buckwheat Street has a pool.
Does 4911 Buckwheat Street have accessible units?
No, 4911 Buckwheat Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Buckwheat Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4911 Buckwheat Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4911 Buckwheat Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4911 Buckwheat Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio