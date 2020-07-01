Amenities
Discover Oxford at Medical Center, the newest luxury apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Located on the Northwest side of San Antonio, our neighborhood offers an upscale atmosphere that exudes convenience and comfort. Locals living in the Northwest side will enjoy access to endless amenities, services and even the University of Texas at San Antonio. Professionals will adore close proximity to many medical research institutions and other places of business. Best of all, Downtown San Antonio, where you can enjoy countless attractions, is only a mere twenty minutes from our property. If youђre looking to hang out around the community itself, take advantage of our fully-equipped fitness center, sparkling swimming pool and exclusive coffee bar. Whether you're on the property or relishing in nearby entertainment, we know you will love coming home to Oxford at Medical Center.