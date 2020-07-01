All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:44 PM

Oxford at Medical Center

8639 Fairhaven St · (210) 899-5521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8639 Fairhaven St, San Antonio, TX 78229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-3109 · Avail. Sep 13

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 2-2109 · Avail. Aug 16

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 4-4410 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-2204 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 4-4312 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 3-3414 · Avail. now

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oxford at Medical Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest suite
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
Discover Oxford at Medical Center, the newest luxury apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Located on the Northwest side of San Antonio, our neighborhood offers an upscale atmosphere that exudes convenience and comfort. Locals living in the Northwest side will enjoy access to endless amenities, services and even the University of Texas at San Antonio. Professionals will adore close proximity to many medical research institutions and other places of business. Best of all, Downtown San Antonio, where you can enjoy countless attractions, is only a mere twenty minutes from our property. If youђre looking to hang out around the community itself, take advantage of our fully-equipped fitness center, sparkling swimming pool and exclusive coffee bar. Whether you're on the property or relishing in nearby entertainment, we know you will love coming home to Oxford at Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7 - 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $131.25
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $82.5
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: 24-hour package pick up.
Storage Details: Storages
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oxford at Medical Center have any available units?
Oxford at Medical Center has 26 units available starting at $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Oxford at Medical Center have?
Some of Oxford at Medical Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oxford at Medical Center currently offering any rent specials?
Oxford at Medical Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oxford at Medical Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Oxford at Medical Center is pet friendly.
Does Oxford at Medical Center offer parking?
Yes, Oxford at Medical Center offers parking.
Does Oxford at Medical Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oxford at Medical Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oxford at Medical Center have a pool?
Yes, Oxford at Medical Center has a pool.
Does Oxford at Medical Center have accessible units?
Yes, Oxford at Medical Center has accessible units.
Does Oxford at Medical Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oxford at Medical Center has units with dishwashers.
