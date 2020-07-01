Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments guest suite hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving trash valet yoga

Discover Oxford at Medical Center, the newest luxury apartments in San Antonio, Texas. Located on the Northwest side of San Antonio, our neighborhood offers an upscale atmosphere that exudes convenience and comfort. Locals living in the Northwest side will enjoy access to endless amenities, services and even the University of Texas at San Antonio. Professionals will adore close proximity to many medical research institutions and other places of business. Best of all, Downtown San Antonio, where you can enjoy countless attractions, is only a mere twenty minutes from our property. If youђre looking to hang out around the community itself, take advantage of our fully-equipped fitness center, sparkling swimming pool and exclusive coffee bar. Whether you're on the property or relishing in nearby entertainment, we know you will love coming home to Oxford at Medical Center.