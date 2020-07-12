All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Ventura Ridge

Open Now until 5:30pm
5602 Presidio Pkwy · (210) 660-4260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78249

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2310 · Avail. Sep 12

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 2227 · Avail. Aug 29

$984

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 3406 · Avail. Sep 12

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1327 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,401

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

Unit 1219 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,482

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 3110 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ventura Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
garage
parking
bbq/grill
dog grooming area
green community
Ventura Ridge Apartments offers lavish one-, two-, and three-bedroom townhomes with modern features. These elegant homes are located near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604, luxury shopping complexes, golf courses, and fantastic restaurants in San Antonio. When you live at Ventura Ridge, you will be close to the luxurious Shops at La Cantera and Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, which both feature popular retail brands. For all of your grocery and household item needs, both Trader Joe's and Central Market are close by. If you enjoy being outdoors, you will enjoy living close to Leon Creek Greenway, OP Schnabel Park, and the Palmer Course at La Cantera. Sapporo is a wonderful Japanese restaurant that serves delicious, affordable sushi and other dishes. San Antonio is the ideal place for Tex-Mex cuisine, and Tacos N Salsa is the perfect place to go. Order their delicious tacos, burritos, and enchiladas made with quality ingredients. Stop by Pho Andoes for a tasty bowl of pho in a warm, inviting ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Dogs more than 50 pounds must live on first floor, aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other. Surface lot and garages available.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ventura Ridge have any available units?
Ventura Ridge has 49 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Ventura Ridge have?
Some of Ventura Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ventura Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Ventura Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ventura Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Ventura Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Ventura Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Ventura Ridge offers parking.
Does Ventura Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ventura Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ventura Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Ventura Ridge has a pool.
Does Ventura Ridge have accessible units?
No, Ventura Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Ventura Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ventura Ridge has units with dishwashers.
