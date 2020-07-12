Amenities
Ventura Ridge Apartments offers lavish one-, two-, and three-bedroom townhomes with modern features. These elegant homes are located near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604, luxury shopping complexes, golf courses, and fantastic restaurants in San Antonio. When you live at Ventura Ridge, you will be close to the luxurious Shops at La Cantera and Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, which both feature popular retail brands. For all of your grocery and household item needs, both Trader Joe's and Central Market are close by. If you enjoy being outdoors, you will enjoy living close to Leon Creek Greenway, OP Schnabel Park, and the Palmer Course at La Cantera. Sapporo is a wonderful Japanese restaurant that serves delicious, affordable sushi and other dishes. San Antonio is the ideal place for Tex-Mex cuisine, and Tacos N Salsa is the perfect place to go. Order their delicious tacos, burritos, and enchiladas made with quality ingredients. Stop by Pho Andoes for a tasty bowl of pho in a warm, inviting ...