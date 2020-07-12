Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed garage parking bbq/grill dog grooming area green community

Ventura Ridge Apartments offers lavish one-, two-, and three-bedroom townhomes with modern features. These elegant homes are located near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604, luxury shopping complexes, golf courses, and fantastic restaurants in San Antonio. When you live at Ventura Ridge, you will be close to the luxurious Shops at La Cantera and Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, which both feature popular retail brands. For all of your grocery and household item needs, both Trader Joe's and Central Market are close by. If you enjoy being outdoors, you will enjoy living close to Leon Creek Greenway, OP Schnabel Park, and the Palmer Course at La Cantera. Sapporo is a wonderful Japanese restaurant that serves delicious, affordable sushi and other dishes. San Antonio is the ideal place for Tex-Mex cuisine, and Tacos N Salsa is the perfect place to go. Order their delicious tacos, burritos, and enchiladas made with quality ingredients. Stop by Pho Andoes for a tasty bowl of pho in a warm, inviting ...