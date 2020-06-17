4902 War Horse Drive

Amenities

The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2019



Deposits: $1,425.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.