San Antonio, TX
4902 War Horse Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:13 AM

4902 War Horse Drive

4902 War Horse Drive · (888) 376-0237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4902 War Horse Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019

Deposits: $1,425.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 War Horse Drive have any available units?
4902 War Horse Drive has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4902 War Horse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4902 War Horse Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 War Horse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4902 War Horse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4902 War Horse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4902 War Horse Drive does offer parking.
Does 4902 War Horse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 War Horse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 War Horse Drive have a pool?
No, 4902 War Horse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4902 War Horse Drive have accessible units?
No, 4902 War Horse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 War Horse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4902 War Horse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 War Horse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4902 War Horse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
