Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:53 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4834 Chedder
4834 Chedder Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4834 Chedder Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Glen Oaks Park home for rent Come view this 3 bed 2 bath home NISD school district and near Medical Center area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4834 Chedder have any available units?
4834 Chedder doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4834 Chedder have?
Some of 4834 Chedder's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4834 Chedder currently offering any rent specials?
4834 Chedder is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4834 Chedder pet-friendly?
Yes, 4834 Chedder is pet friendly.
Does 4834 Chedder offer parking?
No, 4834 Chedder does not offer parking.
Does 4834 Chedder have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4834 Chedder does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4834 Chedder have a pool?
No, 4834 Chedder does not have a pool.
Does 4834 Chedder have accessible units?
No, 4834 Chedder does not have accessible units.
Does 4834 Chedder have units with dishwashers?
No, 4834 Chedder does not have units with dishwashers.
