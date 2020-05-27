All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
454 Bailey Ave
454 Bailey Ave

454 Bailey Avenue · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

454 Bailey Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
HIGHLAND PARK 3-BEDROOM - Spacious Home in Popular, Well-Located Highland Park * Great Curb Appeal, Large Corner Lot * Recently Updated Kitchen & Bathroom w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Included * Rich Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Fireplace in the Center of Large Living Room * Dual Vanities in Newly-Remodeled Master Bathroom * Great Flex/Laundry Room off Breakfast Area Could be 4th Bedroom* Huge Lot w/ Detached 2-Car Garage w/ Loads of Storage Space, Additional Parking * Close to Interstates, Shopping, & Restaurants * SAISD

(RLNE5166655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 Bailey Ave have any available units?
454 Bailey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 Bailey Ave have?
Some of 454 Bailey Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 Bailey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
454 Bailey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 Bailey Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 Bailey Ave is pet friendly.
Does 454 Bailey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 454 Bailey Ave offers parking.
Does 454 Bailey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 Bailey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 Bailey Ave have a pool?
No, 454 Bailey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 454 Bailey Ave have accessible units?
No, 454 Bailey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 454 Bailey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 454 Bailey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
