454 Bailey Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

HIGHLAND PARK 3-BEDROOM - Spacious Home in Popular, Well-Located Highland Park * Great Curb Appeal, Large Corner Lot * Recently Updated Kitchen & Bathroom w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Included * Rich Hardwood Floors, Beautiful Fireplace in the Center of Large Living Room * Dual Vanities in Newly-Remodeled Master Bathroom * Great Flex/Laundry Room off Breakfast Area Could be 4th Bedroom* Huge Lot w/ Detached 2-Car Garage w/ Loads of Storage Space, Additional Parking * Close to Interstates, Shopping, & Restaurants * SAISD



