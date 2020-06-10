Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 406 AMIRES PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
406 AMIRES PL
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
406 AMIRES PL
406 Amires Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
406 Amires Place, San Antonio, TX 78237
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in Edgewood ISD with convenient access to Highway 90, community amenities, schools & freeways. Duplex includes low maintenance ceramic tile throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 406 AMIRES PL have any available units?
406 AMIRES PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 406 AMIRES PL currently offering any rent specials?
406 AMIRES PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 AMIRES PL pet-friendly?
No, 406 AMIRES PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 406 AMIRES PL offer parking?
No, 406 AMIRES PL does not offer parking.
Does 406 AMIRES PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 AMIRES PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 AMIRES PL have a pool?
No, 406 AMIRES PL does not have a pool.
Does 406 AMIRES PL have accessible units?
No, 406 AMIRES PL does not have accessible units.
Does 406 AMIRES PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 AMIRES PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 AMIRES PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 AMIRES PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Westmont at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio