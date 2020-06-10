All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

406 AMIRES PL

406 Amires Place · No Longer Available
Location

406 Amires Place, San Antonio, TX 78237

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in Edgewood ISD with convenient access to Highway 90, community amenities, schools & freeways. Duplex includes low maintenance ceramic tile throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 AMIRES PL have any available units?
406 AMIRES PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 406 AMIRES PL currently offering any rent specials?
406 AMIRES PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 AMIRES PL pet-friendly?
No, 406 AMIRES PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 406 AMIRES PL offer parking?
No, 406 AMIRES PL does not offer parking.
Does 406 AMIRES PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 AMIRES PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 AMIRES PL have a pool?
No, 406 AMIRES PL does not have a pool.
Does 406 AMIRES PL have accessible units?
No, 406 AMIRES PL does not have accessible units.
Does 406 AMIRES PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 AMIRES PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 AMIRES PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 AMIRES PL does not have units with air conditioning.
