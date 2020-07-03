All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:26 PM

4026 Bear Oak Path

4026 Bear Oak Path · No Longer Available
Location

4026 Bear Oak Path, San Antonio, TX 78223
Woodbridge at Monte Viejo

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 Bear Oak Path have any available units?
4026 Bear Oak Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 4026 Bear Oak Path currently offering any rent specials?
4026 Bear Oak Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 Bear Oak Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 4026 Bear Oak Path is pet friendly.
Does 4026 Bear Oak Path offer parking?
No, 4026 Bear Oak Path does not offer parking.
Does 4026 Bear Oak Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4026 Bear Oak Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 Bear Oak Path have a pool?
No, 4026 Bear Oak Path does not have a pool.
Does 4026 Bear Oak Path have accessible units?
No, 4026 Bear Oak Path does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 Bear Oak Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 4026 Bear Oak Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4026 Bear Oak Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 4026 Bear Oak Path does not have units with air conditioning.

