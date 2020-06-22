All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3014 Aspen Meadow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3014 Aspen Meadow
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

3014 Aspen Meadow

3014 Aspen Meadow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Thunderbird Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3014 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Guardian floorplan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of character. This open plan offers a view of the kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3014 Aspen Meadow have any available units?
3014 Aspen Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3014 Aspen Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
3014 Aspen Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 Aspen Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 3014 Aspen Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3014 Aspen Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 3014 Aspen Meadow offers parking.
Does 3014 Aspen Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 Aspen Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 Aspen Meadow have a pool?
No, 3014 Aspen Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 3014 Aspen Meadow have accessible units?
No, 3014 Aspen Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 Aspen Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3014 Aspen Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 Aspen Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 3014 Aspen Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio