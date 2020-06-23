All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 289 El Monte Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
289 El Monte Blvd
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

289 El Monte Blvd

289 El Monte Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

289 El Monte Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78212
Olmos Park Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
OLMOS PARK TERRACE STONE COTTAGE - Beautiful Historic Stone Cottage in Highly-Desirable Olmos Park Terrace * Head-to-Toe Renovation Completed, Upgrades Include: Recessed Lighting, Refinished Hardwood Flooring, Granite Counters, Fans/Light Fixtures, Paint, & Much More * Spacious Kitchen, Separate Dining Room & Breakfast Area * Fireplace is Focal Point of Nicely-Sized Living Room * Great Location Near Parks, Alamo Heights/Quarry, & Hwy-281 * Washer/Dryer Connections in Attached Garage * Huge Fenced Backyard * Pets Accepted Case-by-Case * SAISD

(RLNE5588102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 El Monte Blvd have any available units?
289 El Monte Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 289 El Monte Blvd have?
Some of 289 El Monte Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 El Monte Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
289 El Monte Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 El Monte Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 289 El Monte Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 289 El Monte Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 289 El Monte Blvd offers parking.
Does 289 El Monte Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 El Monte Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 El Monte Blvd have a pool?
No, 289 El Monte Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 289 El Monte Blvd have accessible units?
No, 289 El Monte Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 289 El Monte Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 El Monte Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Stoneleigh Apartments
2626 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78232
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio