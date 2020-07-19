All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:25 AM

2403 Ingleside Drive

2403 Ingleside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2403 Ingleside Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 1/3/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent on a 14-16 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Ingleside Drive have any available units?
2403 Ingleside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2403 Ingleside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Ingleside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Ingleside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 Ingleside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2403 Ingleside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Ingleside Drive offers parking.
Does 2403 Ingleside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Ingleside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Ingleside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2403 Ingleside Drive has a pool.
Does 2403 Ingleside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2403 Ingleside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Ingleside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 Ingleside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Ingleside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 Ingleside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
