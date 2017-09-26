All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 6 2019

239 W MISTLETOE AVE

239 W Mistletoe · No Longer Available
Location

239 W Mistletoe, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
FRESHLY PAINT ATTIC STUDIO WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS,HIGH CEILING,CITY VIEW, FEELS LIKE AN EUROPEAN FLAT.!ALSO INCLUDES SOME STAINGLASS WINDOWS & A WINDOW SEAT. A MUST SEE. ONE LARGE STUDIO WITH A PRIVATE BATHROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 W MISTLETOE AVE have any available units?
239 W MISTLETOE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 239 W MISTLETOE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
239 W MISTLETOE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 W MISTLETOE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 239 W MISTLETOE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 239 W MISTLETOE AVE offer parking?
No, 239 W MISTLETOE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 239 W MISTLETOE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 W MISTLETOE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 W MISTLETOE AVE have a pool?
No, 239 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 239 W MISTLETOE AVE have accessible units?
No, 239 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 239 W MISTLETOE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 W MISTLETOE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
