monte vista
301 Apartments for rent in Monte Vista, San Antonio, TX
French Place
109 W French Pl, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
865 sqft
French Place Apartments in San Antonio, TX offer a bit of New Orleans style in Texas. Colorful balconies and charming brick compose the exterior, while interiors are updated for modern needs.
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Belknap Arms in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Miller Manor
205 East Huisache Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
534 sqft
205 E. Huisache Ave #201 Available 05/16/20 New Remodel! Best Prices in Monte Vista! St. Mary's.
202 W French Pl
202 West French Place, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
500 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with a pool, patios and barbecue grills, bicycle and covered parking, and much more! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5226716)
109 W. FRENCH
109 West French Place, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautiful apartment home for those who live, work, and play in the Monte Vista neighborhood in San Antonio! Enjoy being just minutes from local schools including Trinity University, UTSA?s Downtown Campus, or San Antonio College, or great
133 West Magnolia - 6
133 W Magnolia Ave, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
860 sqft
Renovated second floor unit at the Magnolia Arms Apartments features all new kitchen fixtures with granite tops, subway tile back splash, white shaker style cabinets and new appliances.
221 West Magnolia - K
221 W Magnolia Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Huge apartment in Monte Vista Historic District. This ground floor unit features hardwood floors, sconce lighting, mock fireplace and crown moldings. Spread out in the spacious rooms with high ceilings and large windows.
143 E WOODLAWN AVE
143 East Woodlawn Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
**JUST REDUCED** Spacious one bedroom, approx.. 700 sq ft. upstairs apartment in Historical Monte Vista. High, 9 foot ceilings and tons of charm. Formal living and dining room. Recently painted.
239 W MISTLETOE AVE
239 West Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$800
850 sqft
FRESHLY PAINT ATTIC STUDIO WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS,HIGH CEILING,CITY VIEW, FEELS LIKE AN EUROPEAN FLAT.!ALSO INCLUDES SOME STAINGLASS WINDOWS & A WINDOW SEAT. A MUST SEE. ONE LARGE STUDIO WITH A PRIVATE BATHROOM.APT. IS FURNISHED.
Results within 1 mile of Monte Vista
Southline
226 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,439
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1072 sqft
Schedule your in-person or virtual tour today with our staff live from Southline Residences from the comfort of your home! Vibrant. Chic. Luxurious.
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1238 sqft
Recently renovated green community, luxury amenities. Resort-style oasis pool, yoga room, 24-hour gym, community garden and much more. Interiors offer bathtubs, fully-equipped kitchens and granite counters. Easy access to Highway 281 and outdoor recreation.
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1265 sqft
Premium apartments with pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy free internet in gathering areas. Work at the media center. Take a swim in the pool. Shop, dine, and socialize at nearby Pearl Brewery.
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1466 sqft
Located just east of Broadway on Brackenridge Avenue, Cortland Brackenridge combines the riches of urban living with the serenity of a park-like setting.
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,257
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes in a pet-friendly community with bike storage, a coffee bar, and a 24-hour gym. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private patios, and walk-in closets. Close to downtown San Antonio.
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
580 sqft
Newly Renovated! - Just around the corner from San Antonio College! Minutes from downtown! We offer fully upgrading apartments, new floors, countertops, designer fixtures, and new black appliance packages.
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$710
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, rainfall shower heads and gas stove. Community amenities include laundry facilities, 24-hour fitness center, cabana and parking garage. Pet-friendly.
New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1165 sqft
The feeling of home continues outside your door. Enjoy the beautiful landscaping on your way to one of our three shimmering swimming pools. We host monthly resident events where you can meet your neighbors.
1045 Shook Ave #169R
1045 Shook Avenue, Olmos Park, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2 BR / 2 BR Condo located in highly desirable Olmos Park - Wonderful 2 BR / 2 BR Condo has been recently updated w/ some modern touches including beautiful wood flooring through out.
139 DORA ST
139 Dora Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$965
614 sqft
Cute and Cozy Home recently renovated. New Kitchen and new bath. The yard boasts mature trees and plants. Refrigerator included. Parking within the fence. It has a zero scaped yard and is maintained by Owners.
305 E French Pl. ~ All Biils Paid 2
305 East French Place, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/02/20 Little Blue Bungalow - Property Id: 310266 This sweet bungalow has a light and airy feel. Lots of natural light, original Spanish tile in the living area and carpet in the bedroom.
410 W Lynwood Ave
410 West Lynwood Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Welcome home to the first floor living of this beautiful triplex. Beautiful landscaped exterior with oversized covered patio allows for relaxing days outside. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in all the open space this home allows.
130 E Norwood Ct
130 East Norwood Court, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
Be the first to move into newly renovated 3BR/1BA - Property Id: 178968 Be the first to move into a newly renovated 3BR/1BA.
715 E Elmira St
715 East Elmira Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Available 07/31/20 Big 2 bedroom Cottage house in downtown area - Property Id: 315107 Near Perales, river walk, easy heigh way access, gated community. Very safe. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
421 MAVERICK ST
421 Maverick Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Be the first to live in this totally remodeled upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with updated features, new ceiling fans & lights, stainless steel sink & new counter top. Perfectly located 1.5 mi from the pearl, 1.
