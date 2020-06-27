23614 Persian Hollow

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 1 story 3bdrm 2bath home located in gated Panther Creek community. Stunning wooden floors in living, dining, and kitchen. Newer carpet recently installed in bedrooms. Spacious kitchen includes built-in microwave, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Open floor plan from dining to living room w/fireplace. Mstr bdrm with ceiling fan, & custom walk-in closet. Lovely backyard w/large patio slab great for relaxing and/or entertaining. Great location close schools, shopping, eateries, and Loop1604