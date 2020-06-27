All apartments in San Antonio
23614 Persian Hollow
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

23614 Persian Hollow

23614 Persian Hollow · No Longer Available
Location

23614 Persian Hollow, San Antonio, TX 78260
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Beautiful 1 story 3bdrm 2bath home located in gated Panther Creek community. Stunning wooden floors in living, dining, and kitchen. Newer carpet recently installed in bedrooms. Spacious kitchen includes built-in microwave, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Open floor plan from dining to living room w/fireplace. Mstr bdrm with ceiling fan, & custom walk-in closet. Lovely backyard w/large patio slab great for relaxing and/or entertaining. Great location close schools, shopping, eateries, and Loop1604

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23614 Persian Hollow have any available units?
23614 Persian Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23614 Persian Hollow have?
Some of 23614 Persian Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23614 Persian Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
23614 Persian Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23614 Persian Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 23614 Persian Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 23614 Persian Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 23614 Persian Hollow offers parking.
Does 23614 Persian Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23614 Persian Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23614 Persian Hollow have a pool?
No, 23614 Persian Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 23614 Persian Hollow have accessible units?
No, 23614 Persian Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 23614 Persian Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23614 Persian Hollow has units with dishwashers.
