2331 Valencia

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Duplex near HWY 90 and 151 !! FLOORING THROUGHOUT! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous two bedroom home! It has been newly renovated with flooring throughout! The home includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, AND washer/dryer connections! Convenient location near HWY 90 and HWY 151! Also features off street parking AND CENTRAL A/C!! This home WONT LAST LONG!!



Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver this also includes monthly delivery of A/C filters. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



(RLNE5396780)