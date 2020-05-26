All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2331 Valencia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2331 Valencia
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

2331 Valencia

2331 Valencia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2331 Valencia, San Antonio, TX 78237
Thompson

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Duplex near HWY 90 and 151 !! FLOORING THROUGHOUT! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous two bedroom home! It has been newly renovated with flooring throughout! The home includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, AND washer/dryer connections! Convenient location near HWY 90 and HWY 151! Also features off street parking AND CENTRAL A/C!! This home WONT LAST LONG!!

Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver this also includes monthly delivery of A/C filters. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5396780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Valencia have any available units?
2331 Valencia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 Valencia have?
Some of 2331 Valencia's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Valencia currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Valencia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Valencia pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 Valencia is pet friendly.
Does 2331 Valencia offer parking?
Yes, 2331 Valencia offers parking.
Does 2331 Valencia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 Valencia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Valencia have a pool?
No, 2331 Valencia does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Valencia have accessible units?
No, 2331 Valencia does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Valencia have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 Valencia does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Remington Ranch
12511 Jones Maltsberger Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Tara
8051 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78209
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78251
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio