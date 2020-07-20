2250 W Kings Hwy

Amenities
Historic estate in Monticello Park showcases grand-scale living spaces & serene setting including a guest house. Unique feat. contain beautiful millwork, coffered ceilings & walls, window shutters, & tray ceilings. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including gas cooking & double ovens. Several living spaces & study feat. fireplaces, built-in cabinetry, & wet bar. Park like grounds, patio, covered deck, & in-ground pool. Surrounded by mature trees & privately fenced. 610K appraisal! INSTANT EQUITY!