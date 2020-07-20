All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

2250 W Kings Hwy

2250 West Kings Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2250 West Kings Highway, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Historic estate in Monticello Park showcases grand-scale living spaces & serene setting including a guest house. Unique feat. contain beautiful millwork, coffered ceilings & walls, window shutters, & tray ceilings. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances including gas cooking & double ovens. Several living spaces & study feat. fireplaces, built-in cabinetry, & wet bar. Park like grounds, patio, covered deck, & in-ground pool. Surrounded by mature trees & privately fenced. 610K appraisal! INSTANT EQUITY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 W Kings Hwy have any available units?
2250 W Kings Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 W Kings Hwy have?
Some of 2250 W Kings Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 W Kings Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
2250 W Kings Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 W Kings Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 2250 W Kings Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2250 W Kings Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 2250 W Kings Hwy offers parking.
Does 2250 W Kings Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 W Kings Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 W Kings Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 2250 W Kings Hwy has a pool.
Does 2250 W Kings Hwy have accessible units?
No, 2250 W Kings Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 W Kings Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 W Kings Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
