Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 207 SONORA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
207 SONORA
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
207 SONORA
207 Sonora
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lone Star
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
207 Sonora, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION A REALLY CUTE HOME LOCATED VERY NEAR TO DOWNTOWN SAN ANTONIO, THE PEARL, LONESTAR DISTRICT AND SO MUCH MORE! HOME FEATURES 3 BEDS WITH ONE BATH . COME TAKE A LOOK!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 SONORA have any available units?
207 SONORA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 207 SONORA currently offering any rent specials?
207 SONORA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 SONORA pet-friendly?
No, 207 SONORA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 207 SONORA offer parking?
No, 207 SONORA does not offer parking.
Does 207 SONORA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 SONORA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 SONORA have a pool?
No, 207 SONORA does not have a pool.
Does 207 SONORA have accessible units?
No, 207 SONORA does not have accessible units.
Does 207 SONORA have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 SONORA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 SONORA have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 SONORA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio