/
/
/
lone star
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
211 Apartments for rent in Lone Star, San Antonio, TX
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,043
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1151 sqft
A fantastic urban community in the heart of the downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site valet, yoga, dog park, pool and media room. A smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,240
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1143 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in a historic neighborhood. Amenities include an on-site art gallery, gaming lawns and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown San Antonio in artistic Southtown.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Acero Southtown
333 West Cevallos Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,490
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Considering a change of address? Living in the Southtown Arts District sure has a nice ring to it. While we can’t wait to properly introduce you to Acero Southtown, we are not quite ready for our close up.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1331 South Flores
1331 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,095
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality furnishings, towels and linens; tasteful decor with custom drapes; high ceilings; maple cabinets; fully equipped kitchen; granite counters with matching granite island; stained concrete floors; stainless steel appliances; two flat screen
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
238 E LAMBERT ST
238 East Lambert Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
716 sqft
This completely updated 2/1 cottage has all the appliances for your convenience! Laminate flooring throughout, no carpet! Nice open floor plan. Central air and heat with ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
207 E BAYLOR
207 East Baylor Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2052 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to live in the Lone Star subdivision. Only 5 min from Blue Star and 6 min to Southtown. This duplex is offering the front unit & comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Eat in kitchen, kitchen appliances included.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
206 W CEVALLOS
206 West Cevallos Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1130 sqft
Come tour this beautiful homey rental! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. No carpet and cute backyard space! Pet restrictions do apply
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1401 S Flores
1401 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1841 sqft
The historic Steel House Lofts Condominiums offer an urban lifestyle like no other in San Antonio.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
330 CLAY ST
330 Clay Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1398 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this new modern rental in San Antonio's HOT up-and-coming Southtown/Blue Star neighborhood! 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Lone Star
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
68 Units Available
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$999
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,031
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1025 sqft
Your unparalleled living experience is waiting at MELA's luxury apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
40 Units Available
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,068
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1140 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
21 Units Available
HemisView Village
401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
Modern apartments with garden tubs and private patios. Enjoy the on-site library, lounge and fitness zone. Easy access to I-37. Near the Alamodome. Close to the Institute of Texan Cultures.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Refugio Place
300 Labor St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private community with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Workout area, business center with internet access, and parking for residents. Homes have gourmet kitchens, oval soaking tubs, and w/d hookups.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
90 Units Available
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,093
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1175 sqft
Indoor fitness center, media lounge, demonstration kitchen and skyline views at this community right on the river. Pet-friendly environment with two bark parks. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Quartz counters and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
22 Units Available
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,254
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1444 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom homes in downtown San Antonio, close to shops and restaurants. Concrete floors and private patios that overlook the city skyline. Internet access, 24-hour fitness center, business center and package lockers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
147 Units Available
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1137 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
51 Units Available
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,044
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1234 sqft
THE’68 Apartments are the premier addition to the urban scene in Downtown San Antonio and located in the middle of Hemisfair. Lake Flato Architects oriented the modern building to maximize every resident’s views and relationship to Hemisfair.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rio Lofts Apartments is the best choice when it comes to modern, yet affordable apartments in San Antonio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
248 Clifford CT 1
248 Clifford Ct, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
925 sqft
Beautiful newly remodeled unit, ready for occupant - Property Id: 226268 Ready for immediate occupancy .... Beautiful Unit, completely renovated ....... 2 large bedrooms, tiled bathroom with all new fixtures.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Adams St 2
125 Adams Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/31/20 King William area apartment - Property Id: 313290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313290 Property Id 313290 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5903719)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
210 E Arsenal St. 2
210 East Arsenal Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2688 sqft
Beautiful Historic Home - Property Id: 309220 Beautiful historical home. Walking distance from river walk and Bluestar Art Complex. Newly remodeled restroom. Beautiful original hardwood floors. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
633 S ST MARYS
633 South Saint Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,143
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live right on the Riverwalk in gorgeous, downtown San Antonio. You will be able to walk to the Blue Star Arts Complex, the King William District and Southtown.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1115 S ALAMO ST
1115 South Alamo Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern industrial Loft available at the St. Benedicts Lofts in Southtown. Furnished & all bills paid! Natural light pours into the spacious living/dining room with floor to ceiling windows.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
319 S Flores St 202
319 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Loft for Rent 1/1 bath (M202) - Property Id: 290267 Open floor plan - Hardwood floors. - 12' high ceilings. - Modern kitchens and bathroom. - Washer and Dryer connections. - Central Air Conditioning and Heat.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXOlmos Park, TX