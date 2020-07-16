All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:36 AM

2034 Catfish Pond

2034 Catfish Pond · No Longer Available
Location

2034 Catfish Pond, San Antonio, TX 78224

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 Catfish Pond have any available units?
2034 Catfish Pond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 2034 Catfish Pond currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Catfish Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Catfish Pond pet-friendly?
No, 2034 Catfish Pond is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2034 Catfish Pond offer parking?
Yes, 2034 Catfish Pond offers parking.
Does 2034 Catfish Pond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Catfish Pond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Catfish Pond have a pool?
No, 2034 Catfish Pond does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Catfish Pond have accessible units?
No, 2034 Catfish Pond does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Catfish Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 Catfish Pond has units with dishwashers.
Does 2034 Catfish Pond have units with air conditioning?
No, 2034 Catfish Pond does not have units with air conditioning.
