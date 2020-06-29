171 Heather Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223 Highland Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Relax after a tough day in your nice cozy home. Feel free to enjoy the evening breeze under your covered patio overlooking spacious backyard. Enjoy all the comforts of city living in your recently remodeled 4 bedroom home with a slight country feel.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 171 HEATHER AVE have any available units?
171 HEATHER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.