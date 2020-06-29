All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:56 AM

171 HEATHER AVE

171 Heather Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

171 Heather Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Relax after a tough day in your nice cozy home. Feel free to enjoy the evening breeze under your covered patio overlooking spacious backyard. Enjoy all the comforts of city living in your recently remodeled 4 bedroom home with a slight country feel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 HEATHER AVE have any available units?
171 HEATHER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 171 HEATHER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
171 HEATHER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 HEATHER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 171 HEATHER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 171 HEATHER AVE offer parking?
No, 171 HEATHER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 171 HEATHER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 HEATHER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 HEATHER AVE have a pool?
No, 171 HEATHER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 171 HEATHER AVE have accessible units?
No, 171 HEATHER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 171 HEATHER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 HEATHER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 HEATHER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 HEATHER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
