San Antonio, TX
15817 Redwoods Manor
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

15817 Redwoods Manor

15817 Redwoods Manor · No Longer Available
Location

15817 Redwoods Manor, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek

Amenities

24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Spacious home in gated North Central community! - Fantastic space for the money. 3 large bedrooms with tons of closet space. Large island kitchen is the perfect place for evening entertaining. All bedrooms upstairs for privacy when guests visit.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3367167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15817 Redwoods Manor have any available units?
15817 Redwoods Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 15817 Redwoods Manor currently offering any rent specials?
15817 Redwoods Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15817 Redwoods Manor pet-friendly?
No, 15817 Redwoods Manor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15817 Redwoods Manor offer parking?
No, 15817 Redwoods Manor does not offer parking.
Does 15817 Redwoods Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15817 Redwoods Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15817 Redwoods Manor have a pool?
No, 15817 Redwoods Manor does not have a pool.
Does 15817 Redwoods Manor have accessible units?
No, 15817 Redwoods Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 15817 Redwoods Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, 15817 Redwoods Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15817 Redwoods Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15817 Redwoods Manor has units with air conditioning.
