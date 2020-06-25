All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

15331 Antler Creek

15331 Antler Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15331 Antler Creek Drive, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2142648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15331 Antler Creek have any available units?
15331 Antler Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 15331 Antler Creek currently offering any rent specials?
15331 Antler Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15331 Antler Creek pet-friendly?
No, 15331 Antler Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15331 Antler Creek offer parking?
No, 15331 Antler Creek does not offer parking.
Does 15331 Antler Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15331 Antler Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15331 Antler Creek have a pool?
No, 15331 Antler Creek does not have a pool.
Does 15331 Antler Creek have accessible units?
No, 15331 Antler Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 15331 Antler Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 15331 Antler Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15331 Antler Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 15331 Antler Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
