Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

fireplace patio / balcony

Get ready to fall in love with this immaculate 3 bedroom / 3 bath in Hill Country Villas. MOVE-IN READY! Downstairs master is toward the back for additional privacy. Master suite features double vanity. Gorgeous private back patio. Indoor fireplace. Two other bedrooms are upstairs and share a full bath. Convenient, desired location close to 281/Bitters WON'T LAST LONG! Call today! Josh Rand. Renterswarehouse.com. 512.549.6079