All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1238 FLORIDA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1238 FLORIDA ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1238 FLORIDA ST

1238 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1238 Florida Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in the up and coming Denver Heights Sub! Great rental 5 minutes from downtown & Pearl Brewery. Find a Bird scooter and enjoy the southtown scene. Local restaurants and bars will not disappoint! Near all major bus lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 FLORIDA ST have any available units?
1238 FLORIDA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1238 FLORIDA ST currently offering any rent specials?
1238 FLORIDA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 FLORIDA ST pet-friendly?
No, 1238 FLORIDA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1238 FLORIDA ST offer parking?
No, 1238 FLORIDA ST does not offer parking.
Does 1238 FLORIDA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 FLORIDA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 FLORIDA ST have a pool?
No, 1238 FLORIDA ST does not have a pool.
Does 1238 FLORIDA ST have accessible units?
No, 1238 FLORIDA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 FLORIDA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 FLORIDA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 FLORIDA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1238 FLORIDA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Finley
5650 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio