1238 Florida Street, San Antonio, TX 78210 Denver Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in the up and coming Denver Heights Sub! Great rental 5 minutes from downtown & Pearl Brewery. Find a Bird scooter and enjoy the southtown scene. Local restaurants and bars will not disappoint! Near all major bus lines.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1238 FLORIDA ST have any available units?
1238 FLORIDA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.