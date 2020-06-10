All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11339 MORINO PARK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11339 MORINO PARK
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11339 MORINO PARK

11339 Morino Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11339 Morino Park, San Antonio, TX 78249
Parkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully UNIQUE rental property in conveniently located Parkwood! Great CURB APPEAL with LOW maintenance Xeriscaped front and back yards- TWICE A MONTH LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST TO THE TENANTS! Beautiful designer paint colors throughout property. Open, flexible floor plan features soaring ceilings, laminate floors, and large windows for great natural lighting. Backyard boasts covered patio nestled in drought-tolerant Xeriscaping perfect for outdoor entertaining! NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11339 MORINO PARK have any available units?
11339 MORINO PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 11339 MORINO PARK currently offering any rent specials?
11339 MORINO PARK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11339 MORINO PARK pet-friendly?
No, 11339 MORINO PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11339 MORINO PARK offer parking?
Yes, 11339 MORINO PARK does offer parking.
Does 11339 MORINO PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11339 MORINO PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11339 MORINO PARK have a pool?
No, 11339 MORINO PARK does not have a pool.
Does 11339 MORINO PARK have accessible units?
No, 11339 MORINO PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 11339 MORINO PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 11339 MORINO PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11339 MORINO PARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 11339 MORINO PARK does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio