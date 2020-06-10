11339 MORINO PARK

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully UNIQUE rental property in conveniently located Parkwood! Great CURB APPEAL with LOW maintenance Xeriscaped front and back yards- TWICE A MONTH LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST TO THE TENANTS! Beautiful designer paint colors throughout property. Open, flexible floor plan features soaring ceilings, laminate floors, and large windows for great natural lighting. Backyard boasts covered patio nestled in drought-tolerant Xeriscaping perfect for outdoor entertaining! NO PETS ALLOWED.