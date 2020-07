Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center dog park gym parking pool e-payments garage internet access carport hot tub

Experience serene, resort-styled living at Escalante Apartment Homes in North Central San Antonio. Located close to the 281 and 1604 intersection, we accommodate your busy schedule with a professional management and maintenance team. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are generously sized with spacious living rooms, bedrooms, and walk-in closets. Full-sized washer-dryer connections come standard, and we can also help you rent out a unit pair if needed. Oversized luxury, garden soaking tubs or stand-up showers in select floor plans await. We have also made some improvements to our community lately, and we'd love to show those to you. We invite you to call or email us today to setup a tour!