All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like Birchleaf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
Birchleaf
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Birchleaf

202 Birchleaf Street · (210) 987-9122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Free-rent for July! (When approved with no conditions)
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Uptown Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

202 Birchleaf Street, San Antonio, TX 78216
Uptown Loop

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-208 · Avail. now

$765

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Unit 1-206 · Avail. now

$790

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-216 · Avail. now

$905

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1-211 · Avail. now

$905

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1-202 · Avail. now

$905

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Birchleaf.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
So, you love the throwback vibe, but not the throwback annoyances. We get it. That’s why Birchleaf has been fully re-imagined—maintaining all of its charm yet offering the modern conveniences you’ve been searching for: hardwood floors, upgraded countertops and cabinets, and artistic tile backsplashes. These apartments for rent in San Antonio, Texas are just what you've been looking for.Not to be outdone, Birchleaf’s exterior is equally impressive and includes a resort-style pool, manicured outdoor areas, covered parking, laundry facilities and a bilingual staff. You’ll also enjoy easy freeway access to Loop 410 and we are just minutes from North Star Mall, a 176-store playground for shop-a-holics.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Birchleaf have any available units?
Birchleaf has 8 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Birchleaf have?
Some of Birchleaf's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Birchleaf currently offering any rent specials?
Birchleaf is offering the following rent specials: Free-rent for July! (When approved with no conditions)
Is Birchleaf pet-friendly?
Yes, Birchleaf is pet friendly.
Does Birchleaf offer parking?
Yes, Birchleaf offers parking.
Does Birchleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, Birchleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Birchleaf have a pool?
Yes, Birchleaf has a pool.
Does Birchleaf have accessible units?
No, Birchleaf does not have accessible units.
Does Birchleaf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Birchleaf has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Birchleaf?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road
San Antonio, TX 78258
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Acero Southtown
333 West Cevallos Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity