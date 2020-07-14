Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal

So, you love the throwback vibe, but not the throwback annoyances. We get it. That’s why Birchleaf has been fully re-imagined—maintaining all of its charm yet offering the modern conveniences you’ve been searching for: hardwood floors, upgraded countertops and cabinets, and artistic tile backsplashes. These apartments for rent in San Antonio, Texas are just what you've been looking for.Not to be outdone, Birchleaf’s exterior is equally impressive and includes a resort-style pool, manicured outdoor areas, covered parking, laundry facilities and a bilingual staff. You’ll also enjoy easy freeway access to Loop 410 and we are just minutes from North Star Mall, a 176-store playground for shop-a-holics.