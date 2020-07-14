Amenities
So, you love the throwback vibe, but not the throwback annoyances. We get it. That’s why Birchleaf has been fully re-imagined—maintaining all of its charm yet offering the modern conveniences you’ve been searching for: hardwood floors, upgraded countertops and cabinets, and artistic tile backsplashes. These apartments for rent in San Antonio, Texas are just what you've been looking for.Not to be outdone, Birchleaf’s exterior is equally impressive and includes a resort-style pool, manicured outdoor areas, covered parking, laundry facilities and a bilingual staff. You’ll also enjoy easy freeway access to Loop 410 and we are just minutes from North Star Mall, a 176-store playground for shop-a-holics.