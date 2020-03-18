All apartments in San Antonio
113 Alta Sita St
113 Alta Sita St

113 Alta Sita Street · No Longer Available
Location

113 Alta Sita Street, San Antonio, TX 78237
Las Palmas

Centrally located two-bedroom dwelling -- near dining, shopping, entertainment, and Lady of the Lake University. Easy access to downtown and bus lines. Priced fairly. Will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Alta Sita St have any available units?
113 Alta Sita St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 113 Alta Sita St currently offering any rent specials?
113 Alta Sita St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Alta Sita St pet-friendly?
No, 113 Alta Sita St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 113 Alta Sita St offer parking?
No, 113 Alta Sita St does not offer parking.
Does 113 Alta Sita St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Alta Sita St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Alta Sita St have a pool?
No, 113 Alta Sita St does not have a pool.
Does 113 Alta Sita St have accessible units?
No, 113 Alta Sita St does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Alta Sita St have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Alta Sita St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Alta Sita St have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Alta Sita St does not have units with air conditioning.
