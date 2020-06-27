All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 23 2020 at 10:19 PM

11214 Blue Fax Field

11214 Blue Fax Field · No Longer Available
Location

11214 Blue Fax Field, San Antonio, TX 78023

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11214 Blue Fax Field have any available units?
11214 Blue Fax Field doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 11214 Blue Fax Field currently offering any rent specials?
11214 Blue Fax Field is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11214 Blue Fax Field pet-friendly?
Yes, 11214 Blue Fax Field is pet friendly.
Does 11214 Blue Fax Field offer parking?
No, 11214 Blue Fax Field does not offer parking.
Does 11214 Blue Fax Field have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11214 Blue Fax Field does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11214 Blue Fax Field have a pool?
No, 11214 Blue Fax Field does not have a pool.
Does 11214 Blue Fax Field have accessible units?
No, 11214 Blue Fax Field does not have accessible units.
Does 11214 Blue Fax Field have units with dishwashers?
No, 11214 Blue Fax Field does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11214 Blue Fax Field have units with air conditioning?
No, 11214 Blue Fax Field does not have units with air conditioning.
