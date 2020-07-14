All apartments in San Antonio
The Palazzo

5455 Rowley Rd · (210) 529-8279
Location

5455 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-6204 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 00-9301 · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 00-3201 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00-2302 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 00-4104 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Palazzo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
online portal
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it! at Palazzo Apartments in the San Antonio Medical District! We know it is all about location and with our proximity to the Medical Center and 410, you can quickly get where you want to go. Residents enjoy a top-notch fitness center where you can work up a sweat, a great pool to cool off in, and a poolside stainless-steel grill to perfect your barbecue recipe. In your apartment, you'll love the Granite Countertops, Black and Stainless Appliances, and the tile or wood plank vinyl flooring are easy to keep clean, one less thing to worry about. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Stop by to take a look or give us a call to make a reservation for a personal tour. Come experience a move in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love It. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant; $150 admin fee due at time of reservation
Additional: Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 (first pet), $100 per additional pet
limit: 3
rent: $20/month (first pet), $15/month per additional pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Palazzo have any available units?
The Palazzo has 8 units available starting at $1,239 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Palazzo have?
Some of The Palazzo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palazzo currently offering any rent specials?
The Palazzo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Palazzo pet-friendly?
Yes, The Palazzo is pet friendly.
Does The Palazzo offer parking?
Yes, The Palazzo offers parking.
Does The Palazzo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Palazzo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palazzo have a pool?
Yes, The Palazzo has a pool.
Does The Palazzo have accessible units?
No, The Palazzo does not have accessible units.
Does The Palazzo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Palazzo has units with dishwashers.
