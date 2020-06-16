All apartments in Austin
9218 BALCONES CLUB DR.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

9218 BALCONES CLUB DR.

9218 Balcones Club Drive · (512) 318-2918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9218 Balcones Club Drive, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
business center
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
gym
pool
internet access
Picture coming home to a premier community bordering a lavish golf course. Located near the Arboretum, Loop 360, Mopac and 183, you'll be close to everywhere you need to be! Whether you're in the mood for shopping, great dining or nightlife, you'll find plenty of options only minutes from your front door! Perks and amenities include free Wi-Fi in your apartment, a nice fitness center, business center, two swimming pools and nice courtyards! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. have any available units?
9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. has a unit available for $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. have?
Some of 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR.'s amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. currently offering any rent specials?
9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. pet-friendly?
No, 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. offer parking?
No, 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. does not offer parking.
Does 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. have a pool?
Yes, 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. has a pool.
Does 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. have accessible units?
No, 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9218 BALCONES CLUB DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
