Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Balcones Club

9218 Balcones Club Dr · (512) 595-3162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9218 Balcones Club Dr, Austin, TX 78750

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2624 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 0612 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 0912 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3115 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 984 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Balcones Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
internet access
Special Savings: Get up to $500 off your first month's rent! Some restrictions apply.

Welcome home to a place of comfort and style! Balcones Club is a modernized apartment community in Austin, Texas that offers a range of convenient benefits and stunning amenities. Our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer the latest comforts with modern sophistication and style. Renovated apartment homes feature faux wood floors, chef inspired kitchens, and oversized closets. Community members can indulge in dozens of exclusive amenities including our Internet Cafe with coffee bar, views of the golf course, resort-inspired pool area and fitness center. Even your four-legged friends have amenities such as a pet park and regular Yappy Hour events! Balcones Club is conveniently located off 183, close to shopping, entertainment, and plenty of great restaurants. The Balcones Club team is especially fond of Cheddars, Texas Roadhouse and Kerbey Lane Cafe. Enjoy shopping? Lakeline Mall, Arboretu

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $200 (2 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 for 1 pet, $200 for 2 pets
fee: $150
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15 per pet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Balcones Club have any available units?
Balcones Club has 4 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Balcones Club have?
Some of Balcones Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Balcones Club currently offering any rent specials?
Balcones Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Balcones Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Balcones Club is pet friendly.
Does Balcones Club offer parking?
No, Balcones Club does not offer parking.
Does Balcones Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Balcones Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Balcones Club have a pool?
Yes, Balcones Club has a pool.
Does Balcones Club have accessible units?
No, Balcones Club does not have accessible units.
Does Balcones Club have units with dishwashers?
No, Balcones Club does not have units with dishwashers.

