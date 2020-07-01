All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
5308 Wellington Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

5308 Wellington Drive

5308 Wellington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5308 Wellington Drive, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
5308 Wellington Drive Available 05/10/20 Fantastic Home - Windsor Park - Great home CLEAN remodel . Easy access to the Mueller Development, Dell Children's Hospital,
HEB grocery store, Barton Springs Municipal Pool, minutes to Downtown Austin, MoPack Expy, I-35
This charming 3/2 home features laminate flooring fully remodeled. Open floor plan and LARGE deck makes this house a fantastic place to entertain, quartz counters, SS appliances.

If you'd like to tour the property
Text or Call Rocio Rowell: 512-520-7916

(RLNE3485730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Wellington Drive have any available units?
5308 Wellington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Wellington Drive have?
Some of 5308 Wellington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Wellington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Wellington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Wellington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5308 Wellington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5308 Wellington Drive offer parking?
No, 5308 Wellington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5308 Wellington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Wellington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Wellington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5308 Wellington Drive has a pool.
Does 5308 Wellington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5308 Wellington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Wellington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Wellington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

