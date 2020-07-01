Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

5308 Wellington Drive Available 05/10/20 Fantastic Home - Windsor Park - Great home CLEAN remodel . Easy access to the Mueller Development, Dell Children's Hospital,

HEB grocery store, Barton Springs Municipal Pool, minutes to Downtown Austin, MoPack Expy, I-35

This charming 3/2 home features laminate flooring fully remodeled. Open floor plan and LARGE deck makes this house a fantastic place to entertain, quartz counters, SS appliances.



If you'd like to tour the property

Text or Call Rocio Rowell: 512-520-7916



(RLNE3485730)