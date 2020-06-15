300 Bowie ST

Amenities
1br/1ba condo located in highly sought after Spring Condos. 13th floor, 1 res'd pkg space, remote controlled blinds & floor to ceiling windows allows for tons of natl light. Ktn features granite cntrps, ss appls & breakfast bar. Bdrm w/walk-thru closet to spacious bath w/walk-in shower. Comm. rooftop pool, fitness center & concierge. Walk to Whole Foods, Lady Bird Lake, shopping & dining. Add'l $150/month fully furnished. Apply at Go4Rent,complete online lease app, upload supporting docs, & pay app fee.