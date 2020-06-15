All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:14 PM

300 Bowie ST

300 Bowie Street · (512) 225-8600 ext. 8448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Bowie Street, Austin, TX 78703
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1306 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
1br/1ba condo located in highly sought after Spring Condos. 13th floor, 1 res'd pkg space, remote controlled blinds & floor to ceiling windows allows for tons of natl light. Ktn features granite cntrps, ss appls & breakfast bar. Bdrm w/walk-thru closet to spacious bath w/walk-in shower. Comm. rooftop pool, fitness center & concierge. Walk to Whole Foods, Lady Bird Lake, shopping & dining. Add'l $150/month fully furnished. Apply at Go4Rent,complete online lease app, upload supporting docs, & pay app fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Bowie ST have any available units?
300 Bowie ST has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Bowie ST have?
Some of 300 Bowie ST's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Bowie ST currently offering any rent specials?
300 Bowie ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Bowie ST pet-friendly?
No, 300 Bowie ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 300 Bowie ST offer parking?
Yes, 300 Bowie ST does offer parking.
Does 300 Bowie ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Bowie ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Bowie ST have a pool?
Yes, 300 Bowie ST has a pool.
Does 300 Bowie ST have accessible units?
No, 300 Bowie ST does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Bowie ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Bowie ST has units with dishwashers.
