15305 SW Mallard Dr #103

Amenities
Progress Ridge Spacious Townhome with 2-Car Garge! Large Master Suite! Gourmet Kitchen & More - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval
Pets: No Pets
Approximate Sq. Ft: 1116
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Heating: Gas Heat/Air-Conditioning
Terms: 12 Months Lease or Longer
Rent: $1750.00
Security Deposit: $1725.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington
Description:
Highly sought after Progress Ridge Location! Bright & airy townhome features high ceilings, modern fixtures and tons of natural light from the many windows throughout. Corner gas fireplace with slate tile surround in living room. Designated dining area. Spacious kitchen includes maple cabinets and floors, tiled countertops and stainless steel appliance. Generous master suite with large closet and full bath. Separate front and back entrances. Two car tandem garage. Walking distance to New Seasons, La Provence, Ace Hardware and many other shops and restaurants. Close proximity to Washington Square Mall and easy HWY 217 access. Dont miss your opportunity to live in one of Portland Metros best communities around!
Appliances: Stovetop, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer
Parking: 2-car garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: HOA maintains landscaping.
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others
Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is Required Prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com
Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com
Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon
