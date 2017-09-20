All apartments in Beaverton
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

15305 SW Mallard Dr #103

15305 Southwest Mallard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15305 Southwest Mallard Drive, Beaverton, OR 97007
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Progress Ridge Spacious Townhome with 2-Car Garge! Large Master Suite! Gourmet Kitchen & More - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval
Pets: No Pets
Approximate Sq. Ft: 1116
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Heating: Gas Heat/Air-Conditioning
Terms: 12 Months Lease or Longer
Rent: $1750.00
Security Deposit: $1725.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington

Description:
Highly sought after Progress Ridge Location! Bright & airy townhome features high ceilings, modern fixtures and tons of natural light from the many windows throughout. Corner gas fireplace with slate tile surround in living room. Designated dining area. Spacious kitchen includes maple cabinets and floors, tiled countertops and stainless steel appliance. Generous master suite with large closet and full bath. Separate front and back entrances. Two car tandem garage. Walking distance to New Seasons, La Provence, Ace Hardware and many other shops and restaurants. Close proximity to Washington Square Mall and easy HWY 217 access. Dont miss your opportunity to live in one of Portland Metros best communities around!

Appliances: Stovetop, Refrigerator, Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer
Parking: 2-car garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: HOA maintains landscaping.
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others

Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is Required Prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com

Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 have any available units?
15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 have?
Some of 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 currently offering any rent specials?
15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 pet-friendly?
No, 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 offer parking?
Yes, 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 does offer parking.
Does 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 have a pool?
No, 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 does not have a pool.
Does 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 have accessible units?
No, 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15305 SW Mallard Dr #103 has units with dishwashers.
