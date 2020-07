Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub garage 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage carport cc payments clubhouse e-payments game room guest parking online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

Seven West at the Trails is conveniently situated in the upscale Murray Hill neighborhood in Beaverton, just minutes away from the Cedar Hills Shopping Center, Washington Square Mall, and Downtown Portland. Longing for tranquility? Our 14 beautifully landscaped acres are surrounded by woodlands and dog-walking trails, backed by a beaver pond, and dotted with graceful willow trees. We offer eight spacious and modern floor plans, designed for comfort and convenience.