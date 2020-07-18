All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

200 Winthrop Street

200 Winthrop Street · (516) 458-1587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Winthrop Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D-10 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
HUGE 1 Bedroom in PRIME PLG!

-Hardwood floors
-Eat in Kitchen
-Live in Super

Fourth floor walk up. Laundromat in commercial part of building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 200 Winthrop Street have any available units?
200 Winthrop Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 200 Winthrop Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 Winthrop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Winthrop Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 Winthrop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 200 Winthrop Street offer parking?
No, 200 Winthrop Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 Winthrop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Winthrop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Winthrop Street have a pool?
No, 200 Winthrop Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 Winthrop Street have accessible units?
No, 200 Winthrop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Winthrop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Winthrop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Winthrop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Winthrop Street does not have units with air conditioning.

