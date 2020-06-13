675 Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ📍
1 of 27
1 of 36
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 26
1 of 37
1 of 44
1 of 49
1 of 33
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 44
1 of 39
1 of 28
1 of 5
1 of 38
1 of 19
Frank Sinatra may have sung about several other famous cities, but he was born and bred in New Jersey, and that’s good enough. So if the bright lights are calling your name, we recommend you answer.
Having trouble with Craigslist Jersey City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
As the self-proclaimed “tapestry of nations,” the neighborhoods in Jersey City are definitely diverse. Within a few minutes, you can pick up some matzo ball soup from a Jewish deli, a plate of excellent chicken tikka masala, Puerto Rican plantains, and everything in between. Variety, as they say, is the spice of life around here, so come hungry.
Keep in mind the prices here are in terms of cost of living in NYC/NJ terms. A lower cost neighborhood could mean that rent begins at $900, which is fairly inexpensive, relative to the surrounding areas. The friendliest and most residential areas are listed below.
Downtown: Bursting with townhomes, brownstones and luxury condos, Downtown is anything but inexpensive. Then again, an apartment complete with doormen doesn’t really come across as such, does it? With studios sometimes costing around $1,700, one should be sure they have a fair bit of job security before perusing the area. The most popular spots include Grove St., Van Vorst Park, Hamilton Park and Paulus Hook, and, despite the transformation from warehouses and rail yards to modern looking buildings, the area has managed to retain its historic feel. The Powerhouse Arts District, a warehouse-dominated area that lends itself to art and loft/condo living, has become a popular move-location for those who want to be in the thick of things. While downtown appeals to the hipsters, cool kids and single folk (assuming you are ready to mingle as well), it’s also home to small families who delight in the availability of parks and outdoor space.
Hudson Waterfront: Stand at the edge of the Hudson waterfront and look across towards the skyline of Jersey’s lovable insomniac neighbor, Manhattan. Overlapping with the Downtown area, the Hudson Waterfront is a desirable area for those who want access to newer apartments and studios, as well as luxury high-rises. In Newport, which is close to the Exchange Place (or Financial District) for all you business types, new residential condos, towers and waterfront offices have been erected. It’s where you’ll find a mall (isn’t New Jersey the birthplace of shopping malls, after all?) along with several waterfront restaurants and hotels. Feeling artsy? WALDO (Work and Live Overlay District), an eight-block area consisting of artist work/live space made up of studios and apartments, is also found here. The artists who live and work in the area consider WALDO to be a sort of private area; but this doesn’t mean non-residents can’t come appreciate the pieces created by its residents. 2 bedrooms are around $2400.
Journal Square: With its own stop on the PATH (“Port Authority Trans-Hudson” for all you newbies) and a current redevelopment plan in the works, Journal Square is Jersey City life on the inexpensive side. The perfect blend of office buildings and mixed-use buildings (shopping/living) gives Journal Square a comfortable feel despite its addresses. This is a good area for young couples just starting out and those who have come to the great Garden State for a bit of higher education, as this part of town sits beside a Hudson County Community College campus. Keep in mind that Journal Square doesn’t have the same nightlife scene as Downtown and the Waterfront, so if you’re coming to party, you should probably factor the commute time into your game plan.
The Heights: Outdoor lovers, families and those looking for a little greenery (What else would you expect from the “Garden State”?) should head to The Heights. The further east you rent (think towards Hoboken), the more convenient transportation gets. Better yet, sweet views of Hoboken and NYC are pretty common around here. The Heights is much more residential than many of the other options, due to its abundance of townhomes, so you’ll find small families and young professionals. If you are in the market for apartment living, the area of Palisade Ave. is chock-full of happening spots. Areas like Pershing Field offer year-round outdoor activities including an Olympic-sized pool that turns into an ice skating rink in the wintertime. Talk about nifty!
Getting around this area of Jersey can be done in just about every way (except for teleportation… yet). Walkers, bus riders, motorists and ferry lovers alike coexist here. Work in the New York City? Simply motor your way through the underwater Holland Tunnel through the Hudson River (one place no one should go without the protection of a car, or at least a wet suit). Have to head out to other parts of Jersey? Take the NJ Turnpike (aka I-78) or other highways (139 & 140) to navigate through the tri-state area. With the 2nd highest percentage of public transit users, Jersey City is also home to a couple of rail systems including the Hudson-Bergen and the PATH train. Finally, just as with any great Northeastern city, there is plenty of walking room.
Have some downtime from work? Good news! There’s a ton to do in this fair city. Whether it’s a short boat ride to Ellis Island, a day of ice skating in Pershing Park or a night out in the arts district, Jersey City is anything but boring.
If business is on your brain, you have come to the right place. Jersey City has one of the largest banking centers and is, in fact, called “Wall Street West” – complete with an abundance of food trucks and Gordon Gekko look-alikes cloaked in power suits.
The art scene here is exploding and local studios, cafés, galleries and museums are showcasing the best of what the local artists have to offer. Both appreciators and creators tend to agree that this city is nothing short of an artist’s dreamland.
As New Jersey’s second largest city, Jersey City offers residents nightlife, attractions and a cool, laid-back culture situated in a diverse area. Did we also mention the ever-growing NYC skyline behind it? Because it’s awesome, in case you haven’t heard. Come see what’s waiting for you on the other side of the Hudson (love of teased hair and Bruce Springsteen songs accepted but not required)!
June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Jersey City rents decline sharply over the past month
Jersey City rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jersey City stand at $1,603 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,910 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Jersey City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the New York Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Jersey City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
- Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
- Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents fell 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
- Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jersey City
As rents have fallen slightly in Jersey City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jersey City is less affordable for renters.
- Jersey City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,910 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Jersey City.
- While rents in Jersey City fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jersey City than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Jersey City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Jersey City’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Jersey City renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apa...
Here’s how Jersey City ranks on:
Apartment List has released Jersey City’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Jersey City renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received below average scores."
Key Findings in Jersey City include the following:
- Jersey City renters gave their city a D overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Jersey City were public transit (A+), commute time (A-) and state and local taxes (A-).
- The areas of concern to Jersey City renters are weather (F), safety and low crime rate (D), quality of local schools (D), recreational activities (D) and pet-friendliness (D).
- Jersey City earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like New York (C+), Newark (F) and New Haven (D).
- Jersey City did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Dallas (B), San Francisco (B+) and Charlotte (A-).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.