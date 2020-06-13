675 Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
The Waterfront
40 Units Available
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,306
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,897
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1015 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Downtown Jersey City
37 Units Available
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,426
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,852
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
The Waterfront
34 Units Available
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,787
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
The Waterfront
17 Units Available
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,458
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,389
1231 sqft
Great riverside location adjacent to Liberty State Park. Granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are a few of the luxury appointments in-unit. Community has gym, pool table, parking and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
The Waterfront
32 Units Available
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,332
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,561
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1297 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
The Waterfront
9 Units Available
Madox
198 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,660
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
1117 sqft
Recently renovated. Just off the Morris Canal Basin and a short walk from Morris Canal Park. The Marin Boulevard Station is few steps away. Rooftop deck with views of New York City. Pet-friendly with parking.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
The Waterfront
196 Units Available
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,389
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Bergen - Lafayette
305 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,507
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
The Waterfront
56 Units Available
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,575
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
$
The Waterfront
9 Units Available
Atlantic
31 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,665
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1325 sqft
Atlantic is luxurious living at its finest. Here you can enjoy breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline from spacious homes and upscale amenities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
$
The Waterfront
6 Units Available
Riverside
1 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,415
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,720
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1111 sqft
At Riverside, breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline combine with spacious, chic residences to provide a truly special riverside experience on the waterfront.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
$
The Waterfront
2 Units Available
East Hampton
30 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,645
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
1127 sqft
East Hampton, a one-of-a-kind upscale residence, is home to stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, spacious layouts with stylish finishes, and quick and easy access to the idyllic waterfront walkway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
$
The Waterfront
4 Units Available
Pacific
25 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1138 sqft
Pacific offers incredible views of the Manhattan skyline and quick, easy access to Newport's picturesque waterfront walkways. With spacious accommodations and convenient amenities, this upscale residence is the pinnacle of luxurious living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
$
The Waterfront
13 Units Available
Southampton
20 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,610
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1313 sqft
Located in the heart of Newport, Southampton offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and luxurious homes. This upscale residence provides spacious layouts with open kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
$
The Waterfront
14 Units Available
Ellipse
25 Park Lane South, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,618
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,381
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,679
1128 sqft
The Ellipse offers spacious studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, as well as stunning penthouse suites.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
The Waterfront
17 Units Available
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,529
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,921
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,868
1157 sqft
Welcome to Quinn at Paulus Hook: a modern reflection of classic elegance in Jersey Citys most stylish neighborhood. Here, we strike the perfect chord of chic, contemporary living in Paulus Hook.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
$
The Waterfront
31 Units Available
Urby
200 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,495
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,170
919 sqft
Jersey City Urby is a bustling urban playhouse on the waterfront and minutes from Manhattan via the Exchange Place PATH or nearby ferry. Its everything a high-end, luxury apartment promises with way more character and charm.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Liberty State Park
18 Units Available
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,795
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,360
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
The Waterfront
33 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,642
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,016
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Downtown Jersey City
62 Units Available
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,815
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,660
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown Jersey City
51 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,543
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
$
The Waterfront
7 Units Available
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,375
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
893 sqft
Waterside Square North stands as one of the most alluring luxury towers in Newport with its stunning waterfront views of the Manhattan skyline and bright, spacious residences.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Journal Square
23 Units Available
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,835
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,402
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
The Waterfront
22 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,501
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,818
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.

Median Rent in Jersey City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Jersey City is $1,603, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,909.
Studio
$1,443
1 Bed
$1,603
2 Beds
$1,909
3+ Beds
$2,462
City GuideJersey City
Across the Hudson River from Manhattan sits Jersey City. The “sixth borough” of New York is adorned with waterfront high-rises and office buildings guarded by none other than Lady Liberty herself. She’s no giant fighting robot (yet), but she’s at least the closest thing to it. Located between the Hudson and New York’s Upper Bay, Jersey City began as a docking town. Slowly, but surely it has become a new must-move spot in the New York Metro area, as tons of Manhattanites have migrated here for...

Frank Sinatra may have sung about several other famous cities, but he was born and bred in New Jersey, and that’s good enough. So if the bright lights are calling your name, we recommend you answer.

Having trouble with Craigslist Jersey City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Get in where you fit in (Neighborhoods):

As the self-proclaimed “tapestry of nations,” the neighborhoods in Jersey City are definitely diverse. Within a few minutes, you can pick up some matzo ball soup from a Jewish deli, a plate of excellent chicken tikka masala, Puerto Rican plantains, and everything in between. Variety, as they say, is the spice of life around here, so come hungry.

Keep in mind the prices here are in terms of cost of living in NYC/NJ terms. A lower cost neighborhood could mean that rent begins at $900, which is fairly inexpensive, relative to the surrounding areas. The friendliest and most residential areas are listed below.

Downtown: Bursting with townhomes, brownstones and luxury condos, Downtown is anything but inexpensive. Then again, an apartment complete with doormen doesn’t really come across as such, does it? With studios sometimes costing around $1,700, one should be sure they have a fair bit of job security before perusing the area. The most popular spots include Grove St., Van Vorst Park, Hamilton Park and Paulus Hook, and, despite the transformation from warehouses and rail yards to modern looking buildings, the area has managed to retain its historic feel. The Powerhouse Arts District, a warehouse-dominated area that lends itself to art and loft/condo living, has become a popular move-location for those who want to be in the thick of things. While downtown appeals to the hipsters, cool kids and single folk (assuming you are ready to mingle as well), it’s also home to small families who delight in the availability of parks and outdoor space.

Hudson Waterfront: Stand at the edge of the Hudson waterfront and look across towards the skyline of Jersey’s lovable insomniac neighbor, Manhattan. Overlapping with the Downtown area, the Hudson Waterfront is a desirable area for those who want access to newer apartments and studios, as well as luxury high-rises. In Newport, which is close to the Exchange Place (or Financial District) for all you business types, new residential condos, towers and waterfront offices have been erected. It’s where you’ll find a mall (isn’t New Jersey the birthplace of shopping malls, after all?) along with several waterfront restaurants and hotels. Feeling artsy? WALDO (Work and Live Overlay District), an eight-block area consisting of artist work/live space made up of studios and apartments, is also found here. The artists who live and work in the area consider WALDO to be a sort of private area; but this doesn’t mean non-residents can’t come appreciate the pieces created by its residents. 2 bedrooms are around $2400.

Journal Square: With its own stop on the PATH (“Port Authority Trans-Hudson” for all you newbies) and a current redevelopment plan in the works, Journal Square is Jersey City life on the inexpensive side. The perfect blend of office buildings and mixed-use buildings (shopping/living) gives Journal Square a comfortable feel despite its addresses. This is a good area for young couples just starting out and those who have come to the great Garden State for a bit of higher education, as this part of town sits beside a Hudson County Community College campus. Keep in mind that Journal Square doesn’t have the same nightlife scene as Downtown and the Waterfront, so if you’re coming to party, you should probably factor the commute time into your game plan.

The Heights: Outdoor lovers, families and those looking for a little greenery (What else would you expect from the “Garden State”?) should head to The Heights. The further east you rent (think towards Hoboken), the more convenient transportation gets. Better yet, sweet views of Hoboken and NYC are pretty common around here. The Heights is much more residential than many of the other options, due to its abundance of townhomes, so you’ll find small families and young professionals. If you are in the market for apartment living, the area of Palisade Ave. is chock-full of happening spots. Areas like Pershing Field offer year-round outdoor activities including an Olympic-sized pool that turns into an ice skating rink in the wintertime. Talk about nifty!

By Sea, By Land and By Speed of Light:

Getting around this area of Jersey can be done in just about every way (except for teleportation… yet). Walkers, bus riders, motorists and ferry lovers alike coexist here. Work in the New York City? Simply motor your way through the underwater Holland Tunnel through the Hudson River (one place no one should go without the protection of a car, or at least a wet suit). Have to head out to other parts of Jersey? Take the NJ Turnpike (aka I-78) or other highways (139 & 140) to navigate through the tri-state area. With the 2nd highest percentage of public transit users, Jersey City is also home to a couple of rail systems including the Hudson-Bergen and the PATH train. Finally, just as with any great Northeastern city, there is plenty of walking room.

History, art and business collide:

Have some downtime from work? Good news! There’s a ton to do in this fair city. Whether it’s a short boat ride to Ellis Island, a day of ice skating in Pershing Park or a night out in the arts district, Jersey City is anything but boring.

If business is on your brain, you have come to the right place. Jersey City has one of the largest banking centers and is, in fact, called “Wall Street West” – complete with an abundance of food trucks and Gordon Gekko look-alikes cloaked in power suits.

The art scene here is exploding and local studios, cafés, galleries and museums are showcasing the best of what the local artists have to offer. Both appreciators and creators tend to agree that this city is nothing short of an artist’s dreamland.

As New Jersey’s second largest city, Jersey City offers residents nightlife, attractions and a cool, laid-back culture situated in a diverse area. Did we also mention the ever-growing NYC skyline behind it? Because it’s awesome, in case you haven’t heard. Come see what’s waiting for you on the other side of the Hudson (love of teased hair and Bruce Springsteen songs accepted but not required)!

June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jersey City Rent Report. Jersey City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jersey City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jersey City rents decline sharply over the past month

Jersey City rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jersey City stand at $1,603 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,910 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Jersey City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Jersey City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents fell 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Jersey City

    As rents have fallen slightly in Jersey City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Jersey City is less affordable for renters.

    • Jersey City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,910 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Jersey City.
    • While rents in Jersey City fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Jersey City than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Jersey City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Jersey City’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Jersey City renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apa...

    View full Jersey City Renter Survey

    Here’s how Jersey City ranks on:

    D
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Safety and crime rate
    C
    Jobs and career opportunities
    D
    Recreational activities
    C
    Affordability
    D
    Quality of schools
    B+
    Social Life
    A-
    Commute time
    A-
    State and local taxes
    A+
    Public transit
    D
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Jersey City’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Jersey City renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received below average scores."

    Key Findings in Jersey City include the following:

    • Jersey City renters gave their city a D overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Jersey City were public transit (A+), commute time (A-) and state and local taxes (A-).
    • The areas of concern to Jersey City renters are weather (F), safety and low crime rate (D), quality of local schools (D), recreational activities (D) and pet-friendliness (D).
    • Jersey City earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like New York (C+), Newark (F) and New Haven (D).
    • Jersey City did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Dallas (B), San Francisco (B+) and Charlotte (A-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Jersey City?
    In Jersey City, the median rent is $1,443 for a studio, $1,603 for a 1-bedroom, $1,909 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,462 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jersey City, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Jersey City?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Jersey City include The Waterfront, Downtown Jersey City, The Heights, Greenville, and Journal Square.
    How pet-friendly is Jersey City?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Jersey City received a letter grade of D for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Jersey City?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Jersey City received a letter grade of C for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Jersey City?
    Jersey City renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Jersey City did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Jersey City?
    Jersey City renters gave their city a letter grade of B+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Jersey City did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Jersey City?
    Some of the colleges located in the Jersey City area include Hudson County Community College, New Jersey City University, Saint Peter's University, LIU Brooklyn, and Kean University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Jersey City?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jersey City from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Newark.

