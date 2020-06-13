675 Apartments for rent in Jersey City, NJ

Get in where you fit in (Neighborhoods):

As the self-proclaimed “tapestry of nations,” the neighborhoods in Jersey City are definitely diverse. Within a few minutes, you can pick up some matzo ball soup from a Jewish deli, a plate of excellent chicken tikka masala, Puerto Rican plantains, and everything in between. Variety, as they say, is the spice of life around here, so come hungry.

Keep in mind the prices here are in terms of cost of living in NYC/NJ terms. A lower cost neighborhood could mean that rent begins at $900, which is fairly inexpensive, relative to the surrounding areas. The friendliest and most residential areas are listed below.

Downtown: Bursting with townhomes, brownstones and luxury condos, Downtown is anything but inexpensive. Then again, an apartment complete with doormen doesn’t really come across as such, does it? With studios sometimes costing around $1,700, one should be sure they have a fair bit of job security before perusing the area. The most popular spots include Grove St., Van Vorst Park, Hamilton Park and Paulus Hook, and, despite the transformation from warehouses and rail yards to modern looking buildings, the area has managed to retain its historic feel. The Powerhouse Arts District, a warehouse-dominated area that lends itself to art and loft/condo living, has become a popular move-location for those who want to be in the thick of things. While downtown appeals to the hipsters, cool kids and single folk (assuming you are ready to mingle as well), it’s also home to small families who delight in the availability of parks and outdoor space.

Hudson Waterfront: Stand at the edge of the Hudson waterfront and look across towards the skyline of Jersey’s lovable insomniac neighbor, Manhattan. Overlapping with the Downtown area, the Hudson Waterfront is a desirable area for those who want access to newer apartments and studios, as well as luxury high-rises. In Newport, which is close to the Exchange Place (or Financial District) for all you business types, new residential condos, towers and waterfront offices have been erected. It’s where you’ll find a mall (isn’t New Jersey the birthplace of shopping malls, after all?) along with several waterfront restaurants and hotels. Feeling artsy? WALDO (Work and Live Overlay District), an eight-block area consisting of artist work/live space made up of studios and apartments, is also found here. The artists who live and work in the area consider WALDO to be a sort of private area; but this doesn’t mean non-residents can’t come appreciate the pieces created by its residents. 2 bedrooms are around $2400.

Journal Square: With its own stop on the PATH (“Port Authority Trans-Hudson” for all you newbies) and a current redevelopment plan in the works, Journal Square is Jersey City life on the inexpensive side. The perfect blend of office buildings and mixed-use buildings (shopping/living) gives Journal Square a comfortable feel despite its addresses. This is a good area for young couples just starting out and those who have come to the great Garden State for a bit of higher education, as this part of town sits beside a Hudson County Community College campus. Keep in mind that Journal Square doesn’t have the same nightlife scene as Downtown and the Waterfront, so if you’re coming to party, you should probably factor the commute time into your game plan.

The Heights: Outdoor lovers, families and those looking for a little greenery (What else would you expect from the “Garden State”?) should head to The Heights. The further east you rent (think towards Hoboken), the more convenient transportation gets. Better yet, sweet views of Hoboken and NYC are pretty common around here. The Heights is much more residential than many of the other options, due to its abundance of townhomes, so you’ll find small families and young professionals. If you are in the market for apartment living, the area of Palisade Ave. is chock-full of happening spots. Areas like Pershing Field offer year-round outdoor activities including an Olympic-sized pool that turns into an ice skating rink in the wintertime. Talk about nifty!