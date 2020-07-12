378 Apartments for rent in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY
10 Units Available
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,212
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the thriving Williamsburg neighborhood. Spacious apartments with oversized windows and lofty ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center with workout patio, game room with billiards, and rooftop deck with skyline views.
34 Units Available
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,760
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,485
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,035
1045 sqft
Sweeping Manhattan views frame this full floor of amenity spaces, designed by Gachot Studios with modern comfort and maximum enjoyment in mind. Entertain friends, hang out with neighbors and enjoy this extra living space.
1 Unit Available
242 Kingsland Avenue
242 Kingsland Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Available August 1st! No Fee!Apt 3L is a large floor-through apartment on tree-lined Kingsland Ave, 1 block from McGlorick Park.
1 Unit Available
156 Dupont St 2R
156 DuPont St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,399
700 sqft
Great One Bedroom! - Property Id: 305929 No Broker Fee! One bedroom - Large Great location, near everything Hardwood floors throughout Plenty of natural light! A must see! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
157 Driggs Avenue
157 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
From 01 July Just Renovated Greenpoint 2 Br Or Convertible 2 Apt On The 1st Fl.- Great For Couple or a share.
1 Unit Available
578 Morgan Avenue
578 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spread out and live luxuriously in a brand new, full floor 2BR in Greenpoint! 2 private bedrooms on opposite ends of the apartment with living room and dining between them. Enter into what could be used the formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
12 Clifford Place
12 Clifford Place, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000+ Sq. Ft. home which is newly renovated floor-through railroad style two bedroom located on the parlor level situated in one of the hidden gem blocks in North Brooklyn - CLIFFORD PLACE.
1 Unit Available
172 Kent Street
172 Kent Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Great deal "railroad style" two bed located on Kent Street in PRIME Greenpoint. Apartment features hardwood floors throughout, ample kitchen space, and a huge bathroom.
1 Unit Available
42 Diamond Street
42 Diamond Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 42 Diamond Street in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
380 Mcguinness Boulevard
380 Mcguinness Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,400
1 Bedroom
Ask
Petite Studio!!!! Petite Studio 190 sq ft at back house on property Freshly repainted with brand new tiled bathroom all utilities included ready for instant move in call text for showing
1 Unit Available
162 Norman Avenue
162 Norman Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Features: Dishwasher Mirrored closet Bright interior and Open Layout Ceiling Fans Hardwood floors French doors Prime Greenpoint location on Norman avenue and Diamond street. Within easy reach to the Nassau G Train station.
1 Unit Available
123 Nassau Avenue
123 Nassau Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gut-Renovated Greenpoint GEM by McCarren Park bordering the Northside of Williamsburg* Amazing converted Two Bedroom apartment (size of some 4 bedrooms) few blocks off McCarren Park which is by Nassau Ave G station and L train at Bedford Ave.
1 Unit Available
19 Newell St 2
19 Newell St, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
19 Newell - Property Id: 303576 Newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment for rent. Available July 1st. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303576 Property Id 303576 (RLNE5868443)
1 Unit Available
54 Norman Avenue
54 Norman Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
A Delightful Full Floor 2-Bedroom in Prime Greenpoint-- Available Immediately.
1 Unit Available
110 India Street
110 India Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Not your run-of-the-mill renovations! Pristine luxury finishes meets stunning original details.
1 Unit Available
555 Graham Ave
555 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2 beds in Greenpoint - Property Id: 282313 2 Bed / 1 Bath at 555 Graham Ave - Unit: 2B in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Nassau Av (G).
1 Unit Available
219 Eckford Street
219 Eckford Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Welcome to 219 Eckford Apt. 3B. This stunning one bedroom plus mezzanine duplex home features double-height ceilings and private outdoor space and is conveniently located on a tree line block in prime Greenpoint.
1 Unit Available
67 Huron Street
67 Huron Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
NO FEE! BEST 2BR DEAL IN GREENPOINT! Just one block from the newly developed waterfront park, vibrant Franklin Street and the East River Ferry! Sunny and quiet two-bedroom apartment with North and South exposures and an excellent closet space.
1 Unit Available
281 Nassau Avenue
281 Nassau Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
NO BROKER FEE! Sun-Drenched, Massive 6 Room 2 Bedroom with 2 dens in Greenpoint!This apartment features:- hardwood floors throughout- stainless steel appliances in kitchen including dishwasher - Washer/dryer unit- Bedrooms on Opposite ends of each
1 Unit Available
155 Dupont St 2L
155 DuPont St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Two Bedroom BOXED! - Property Id: 306601 NO BROKER FEE! Two bedroom/1 bathroom boxed. Bedrooms are opposite one another with kitchen and living area between . Hardwood floors throughout. Tenant pays gas and electric.
1 Unit Available
213 Greenpoint Ave
213 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
580 sqft
Sunny 1 bedroom apartment on 3rd floor
1 Unit Available
95 Kent Street
95 Kent Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 95 Kent Street in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
101 Jewel Street
101 Jewel Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
This Top floor True 2 bed plus den railroad-style apartment features large windows, hardwood floors, high ceilings, molding, living room off of the spacious and sunny kitchen that also will feature an under counter w/d.
1 Unit Available
1059 Manhattan Avenue
1059 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Watch the sunset from your own balcony! This spacious studio in this luxurious elevator building has everything - Great location, Bosch washer dryer, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, deep soaking tub, oak wood floors, and soft-close
