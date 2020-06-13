Apartment List
/
NY
/
brooklyn
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

550 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Boerum Hill
27 Units Available
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,368
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,319
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Prospect Heights
7 Units Available
461 Dean
461 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,651
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,651
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1086 sqft
Convenient to the Atlantic Terminal Mall and Oxford Park, this pet-friendly community offers a fitness center, yoga studio, valet laundry and sky lounge. Apartments feature walnut flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Williamsburg
11 Units Available
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,045
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,566
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
924 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Greenpoint
14 Units Available
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,696
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,843
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the thriving Williamsburg neighborhood. Spacious apartments with oversized windows and lofty ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center with workout patio, game room with billiards, and rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Downtown Brooklyn
60 Units Available
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,670
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Brooklyn
24 Units Available
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,645
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,010
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,860
1180 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown Brooklyn
72 Units Available
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,930
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,885
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Brooklyn
43 Units Available
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,630
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,156
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,010
1139 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Sheepshead Bay
14 Units Available
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,240
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,578
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
993 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:51am
Downtown Brooklyn
16 Units Available
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,897
1 Bedroom
$3,730
2 Bedrooms
$4,897
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:35am
Williamsburg
3 Units Available
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,675
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in New York is grand. Towering buildings, brilliant lights, and endless possibilities.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 10 at 06:01am
Downtown Brooklyn
12 Units Available
10 City Point
10 City Pt, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,580
1 Bedroom
$3,175
2 Bedrooms
$4,345
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 City Point in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Williamsburg
17 Units Available
247 N7
247 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,774
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,442
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,407
835 sqft
Fantastic Manhattan skyline views. Trendy community that's newly finished. Fabulous upgrades including white oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, lots of storage, and private terraces. Rooftop deck, courtyard, and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Williamsburg
13 Units Available
34 Berry
34 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,535
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully equipped apartment kitchens have gas ranges, microwaves and garbage disposal. Abundant closets offer extensive storage space. Enjoy access to a coffee lounge and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Located near McCarren Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 8 at 12:53pm
Gowanus
4 Units Available
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,298
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
855 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 8 at 12:44pm
Gowanus
6 Units Available
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,816
1 Bedroom
$3,514
2 Bedrooms
$5,314
Think about this: no last minute runs to the laundromat, no fighting over who cleaned community spaces. Free WiFi, in-suite laundry, gym, coworking space, and more are covered in one all inclusive rate.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 8 at 12:57pm
$
Williamsburg
3 Units Available
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,475
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kin on UnionBk in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bushwick
1 Unit Available
330 Bleecker Street
330 Bleecker Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Gorgeous true 2-bedroom, 2-bath fully renovated condo rental with PRIVATE PARKING, available July 1st. One Month Broker Fee.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Carroll Gardens
1 Unit Available
492 Henry Street
492 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,550
Virtual tour coming soon! Welcome to Carroll Gardens luxury living! This sun-filled unit features an open chef's kitchen, huge living spaces, hardwood and opulence throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
416 Kent Avenue
416 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,573
Two bedroom, two bathroom, almost 1000 square feet available waterfront 416 Kent Avenue. On the 15th floor, featuring floor to ceiling windows, water, city, and bridge views make every room in this unit stunning.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Bedford-Stuyvesant
1 Unit Available
335-341 Nostrand Avenue
335 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
**BRAND NEW**, never before lived in condo! Sleek and contemporary convertible two bed / one bath, with a spacious home office - in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Park Slope
1 Unit Available
60 5th Avenue
60 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Bright and spacious floor-through apartment with a massive private deck all to yourself.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
270 Jay Street
270 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,850
*NO feeRarely available 600 sq ft Concord Village 1 bed rental. Spectacular skyline, park views & morning sun. Full service, soundproof bldg.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Clinton Hill
1 Unit Available
275 Park Avenue
275 Park Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Fee + *1 Month FreeExperience authentic loft living at the redesigned 275 Park Avenue.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brooklyn, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brooklyn renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrooklyn 3 BedroomsBrooklyn Accessible ApartmentsBrooklyn Apartments with Balcony
Brooklyn Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrooklyn Apartments with ParkingBrooklyn Apartments with Pool
Brooklyn Apartments with Washer-DryerBrooklyn Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrooklyn Furnished ApartmentsBrooklyn Luxury PlacesBrooklyn Pet Friendly PlacesBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology