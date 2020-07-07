/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM
483 Luxury Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gravesend
245 Avenue U
245 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$11,000
8000 sqft
Bensonhurst Prime Commercial Office space 8000 Square feet available start July 1st, 2020. Current tenant the MTA until 6/30,2020. There are several private office spaces and conference rooms for use for any type of business .
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood Heights
159 22 Street
159 22nd Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$10,800
5000 sqft
5,000 SF Commercial Warehouse Property For Lease. Located In the Quintessential South Slope/Greenwood Heights/Sunset Park Section Of Brooklyn NY.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
4910 5 Avenue
4910 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$12,500
2600 sqft
SUNSET PARK Prime Retail Space on 5th Avenue & 50 Street in high Population area. This space features a large 2600 sqft space plus an additional 2600 sqft basement for a total 5200 sqft. There is the pizza store now, but no lease.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gravesend
2338 McDonald Avenue
2338 Mcdonald Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$15,000
9282 sqft
Gravesend all brick warehouse, over 9000 square feet, corner property with potential for drive thru, near train.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Carroll Gardens
238 Carroll Street
238 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
The luxury and privacy of a townhouse, this beautiful Carroll Gardens triplex is completely turnkey, with no detail overlooked in this sprawling home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
857 Carroll Street
857 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
With stunning original architectural detail and historic provenance, this 1901 Romanesque Revival mansion has undergone a complete top to bottom renovation that both respects and honors the property's pre-war character while bringing it into the
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
240 Saint Johns Place
240 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
Step into a contemporary sanctuary in prime Park Slope. This magnificently renovated home blends new architectural trends with original design elements.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Prospect Heights
175 Eastern Parkway
175 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$20,000
1933 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
New on the market FOR RENT vacant doctor office with 1,933 Sq ft. Near the Brooklyn Museum and all major transportation.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
5805 7 Avenue
5805 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$16,800
5500 sqft
5,500 Sq.Ft. ground floor store front located in a high traffic Ave. Ideal for retail, coworking, office and medical.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Cobble Hill
12 Warren Street
12 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Residence Penthouse A at 12 Warren is a full-floor 2,493 SF 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath home with 135 SF of private outdoor space. A discreet, keyed elevator entry opens into a foyer accented with bluestone details.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Bedford-Stuyvesant
367 Greene Avenue
367 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Cool like jazz, this elegant townhouse is the type of property that rarely becomes available as a rental.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Carroll Gardens
348 Sackett Street
348 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Incredible space and perfect layout combined with modernism and stunning double height ceilings. This is a massive 5 bedroom 3 bathrooms with outdoors.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
157 6th Avenue
157 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Beautiful 5 bedroom brownstone in Park Slope. Welcome to this mint brownstone triplex, recently updated with 5 beds + home office/den, 3.5 bathrooms, grand eat-in kitchen, huge living/dining room, and private deck overlooking the garden below.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn Heights
84 Willow Street
84 Willow Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Gorgeous 3/4 bed mint renovation duplex in Brooklyn Heights. This parlor and garden level apartment with large backyard has been beautifully renovated and feels like an elegant European flat.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
567 10th Street
567 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
Peerless in Park Slope! 567 10th Street is an exceptional, intimate place to live, comprising 3 architect-designed residences (two 3 bedroom, 2 bath simplexes and one 3+ bedroom, 3 bath duplex), each with beautifully curated private outdoor space
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
97 South 2nd Street
97 South 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,800
IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
512 Lorimer Street
512 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
Live in the heart of Williamsburg in this exquisitely decorated home designed by noted interior designer Garrow Kedigian.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
32 Frost Street
32 Frost Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
This hidden gem in the middle of Williamsburg, designed by DXA Studio and built to Passive House standards is designed to perfection and is ready for you to move in. All utilities included.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn Heights
56 Middagh Street
56 Middagh Street, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Want to fulfill your Brooklyn Heights townhouse dream? Welcome to 56 Middagh Street, a stunningly renovated single-family home located on a historic tree-lined street of Brooklyn Heights with it's own parking! Built in 1804, this premier home is
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Brooklyn
173 Concord Street
173 Concord Street, Brooklyn, NY
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
6 Month Lease Available for $25,000/Month Enjoy pristine designer living spaces and the perfect Brooklyn location in this meticulously renovated five-bedroom townhouse at the border of Downtown and Vinegar Hill.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn Heights
296 Hicks Street
296 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
Available Immediately - Beautiful Brooklyn Heights townhouse loaded with original charming details like crown moulding and marble fireplaces.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Carroll Gardens
92 1st Place
92 1st Place, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Old world charm meets modern convenience in this phenomenal nearly 3,000 sq ft duplex apartment.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
552 1st Street
552 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
Now showing by appointment. Contact the listing agent to schedule a private tour. Quintessential Brownstone Brooklyn charm meets turn of the century romance with all the modern conveniences of today.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Carroll Gardens
42 4th Place
42 4th Place, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,750
PRIVATE BACKYARD! This garden / parlor / finished basement triplex in a two-unit townhouse was completely renovated in 2016 and spans ~2,500 square feet (including the finished basement).
Similar Pages
Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrooklyn 3 BedroomsBrooklyn Accessible ApartmentsBrooklyn Apartments with Balcony
Brooklyn Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrooklyn Apartments with ParkingBrooklyn Apartments with Pool