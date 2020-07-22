/
/
/
flatbush
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM
115 Apartments for rent in Flatbush, Brooklyn, NY
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 21 at 01:02 AM
11 Units Available
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,900
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$5,575
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,600
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Eleventh and Third Apartments in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
163 Veronica Pl 3F
163 Veronica Place, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Unit 3F Available 08/01/20 Amazing 2BDR at Flatbush | NO FEE - Property Id: 322515 Full Video Upon Request | NO FEE Spacious 2 bedroom apartment perfectly located in the heart of Flatbush Quick access to the public transportation 2,5,B,Q Train your
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2325 Foster Avenue B4OW
2325 Foster Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated Prewar Building - 2 Bedroom Available - Property Id: 322548 No Fee Listing Spacious 2 Bedroom in a renovated prewar building which is located in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn is for rent immediately.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Kenilworth Pl
101 Kenilworth Place, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apt Near Flatbush Junction! - Property Id: 318467 Beautiful, well maintained two bedroom apartment in the Flatbush area of brooklyn.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3
218 Hawthorne Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2.5-3 bedroom in Prospect Lefferts - Property Id: 14585 A newly renovated top floor floor-through apartment with a large living area, two large bedrooms plus an office/nursery or potential third bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
133 Lefferts Ave
133 Lefferts Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
AMAZING 3BED IN PRIME BROOKLYN NO FEE!!! - Property Id: 311443 Corner of Lefferts Avenue and Bedford Avenue - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom - Newly gut-renovated apartment -Second floor walk-up - Stainless steel appliances - Dishwasher - Wine cooler -
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1704 Gleenwood Rd SE 1
1704 Glenwood Road, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
VICTORIAN HOUSE WITH BALCONY IN DITMAS PARK!!!! - Property Id: 301224 This huge victorian house is located in Ditmas Park a super quite neighborhood that is only few steps from Q-B trains.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
433 Rogers Avenue 11
433 Rogers Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
One bedroom for Rent - Lefferts Garden Area - Property Id: 315592 No Fee Listing for the Lefferts Garden Area Moderate 1 Bedroom Unit for rent located in Prospect Lefferts Gardens area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
305 Clarkson Avenue #8
305 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Lefferts Garden Area - 2 Bedroom for Rent - Property Id: 272564 No Fee Listing Spacious 2 Bedroom Unit for rent located in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens area of Brooklyn. Located close proximity to SUNY Downstate Hospital and Kings County Hospital.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
245 Mott St
245 Lott Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,895
Beautiful Apartment with lots of sunlight - Property Id: 178200 This is a lovely apartment with lots of sunshine. A 1 bedroom and 1 bath with an awesome neighborhood! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
80 Clarkson Ave 2E
80 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
750 sqft
Prospect Park South True One Bedroom - Property Id: 177872 Brand New True One Bedroom in the Heart of Prospect Park South. This unit is close to the park and transportation. Near by shops, markets and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Clarkson Ave
111 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
True Two Bedroom Only $3,000 ~NO FEE~ Luxury BLDG - Property Id: 177875 To view this unit contact me to schedule an appointment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
423 E 13th St
423 East 13th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,895
Stunning Apartment with Private Roof Deck! - Property Id: 178653 This apartment is located in a prime East Village and steps from the nightlife. restaurants and shopping centers.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
35 E 17th St 216
35 East 17th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
35 e. 17th st 2 bedroom - Property Id: 288667 This apartment is located in a walk up building. The apartment features a spacious living area, hardwood floors, a full kitchen with modern appliances and a renovated bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
585 E 21st St 6F
585 E 21st St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
3 Bedrooms
Ask
585 e. 21st st 2 bedroom NO FEE - Property Id: 296192 NO BROKER FEE!!! $1,000 RENT CREDIT FOR AUGUST 1ST MOVE INS!!! Gross Price: $1950 This renovated 2 bedroom apartment is located in an elevator and laundry room building (6th floor).
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
646 Argyle Rd e7
646 Argyle Rd, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
646 Argyle Road 1 bedroom - Property Id: 182911 This apartment is located in an elevator building. The apartment features a spacious living area, hardwood floors, a full kitchen with modern appliances and a renovated bathroom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
646 Argyle Rd A3
646 Argyle Road, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
646 Argyle Road 1 bedroom - Property Id: 241652 This apartment is located in an elevator building.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2502 Avenue D c6
2502 Avenue D, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2502 Ave D 3 bedroom in unit laundry - Property Id: 297495 This apartment is located in an elevator building with in unit laundry.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
285 Hawthorne St 503
285 Hawthorne St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
3 Bedrooms
Ask
285 Hawthorne St 2 bedroom - Property Id: 286211 This apartment is located in an elevator building.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2225 Ditmas Ave 2C
2225 Ditmas Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE: 2225 DITMAS AVE 2C 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 296447 $200 VISA GIFT CARD BEING OFFERED!!! NO BROKER FEE!!! This LARGE 1 bedroom apartment is located in an elevator/laundry room building.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2211 Ditmas Ave 4J
2211 Ditmas Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,924
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE: 2211 DITMAS AVE 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 308866 NO BROKER FEE!!! $1,000 RENT CREDIT FOR AUGUST 1ST MOVE INS!!! Gross Price: $2,000 This LARGE 1 bedroom apartment is located in an elevator/laundry room building.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1799 Bedford Ave 4G
1799 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,899
1799 Bedford Ave 1 bedroom - Property Id: 318852 This apartment is located in a walk up building on the 4th floor. The apartment features a spacious living area, hardwood floors, a full kitchen with modern appliances and a renovated bathroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1705 Dorchester Rd 5A
1705 Dorchester Road, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1705 Dorchester road 1 bedroom - Property Id: 315160 This apartment is located in a walk up building. The apartment features a spacious living area, hardwood floors, a full kitchen with modern appliances and a renovated bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1786 Bedford Ave c12
1786 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1786 Bedford Avenue 1 bedroom - Property Id: 313937 This apartment is located in a walk up building. The apartment features a spacious living area, hardwood floors, a full kitchen with modern appliances and a renovated bathroom.
