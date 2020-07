Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage package receiving valet service bbq/grill game room internet access pool table

NO BROKER FEES. The Brooklyner known as the tallest building in the borough, is located at 111 Lawrence Street and offers apartments in downtown Brooklyn. Choose from efficient and modern Brooklyn apartments designed with Italian cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, solar window shades, and stellar views. Residents can take advantage of the beautiful rooftop sundeck and lounge, the resident Lodge, on-site valet parking, bike storage and more! The new residential neighborhood lies at the core of Brooklyn Heights, DUMBO, Fort Greene, Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill and Carroll Gardens. Restaurants and shops are emerging on every corner and just about every subway line is accessible within 3 blocks.