Apartment List
/
NY
/
brooklyn
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

202 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY with garage

Brooklyn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Boerum Hill
29 Units Available
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,368
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,108
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,319
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Brooklyn
61 Units Available
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,670
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Williamsburg
16 Units Available
247 N7
247 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,774
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,442
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,407
835 sqft
Fantastic Manhattan skyline views. Trendy community that's newly finished. Fabulous upgrades including white oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, lots of storage, and private terraces. Rooftop deck, courtyard, and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Downtown Brooklyn
37 Units Available
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,315
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,873
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,441
1002 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Brooklyn Heights
19 Units Available
180 Montague
180 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,728
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,114
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,194
1070 sqft
With two nearby subway stations and views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, this property's proximity to the Upper Bay isn't all that's impressive. Units include walk-in closets, and on-site parking is provided.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Greenpoint
14 Units Available
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,696
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,838
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the thriving Williamsburg neighborhood. Spacious apartments with oversized windows and lofty ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center with workout patio, game room with billiards, and rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Williamsburg
11 Units Available
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,045
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,541
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
924 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Brooklyn
72 Units Available
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,610
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,914
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1116 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Brooklyn
72 Units Available
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,930
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,885
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Brooklyn
43 Units Available
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,630
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,156
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1139 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Sheepshead Bay
14 Units Available
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,235
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,578
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
993 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Brooklyn
24 Units Available
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,645
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,010
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,860
1180 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:51am
Downtown Brooklyn
16 Units Available
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,897
1 Bedroom
$3,730
2 Bedrooms
$4,897
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:35am
Williamsburg
3 Units Available
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,675
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in New York is grand. Towering buildings, brilliant lights, and endless possibilities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Williamsburg
11 Units Available
34 Berry
34 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,535
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,315
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully equipped apartment kitchens have gas ranges, microwaves and garbage disposal. Abundant closets offer extensive storage space. Enjoy access to a coffee lounge and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Located near McCarren Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Williamsburg
25 Units Available
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,944
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,643
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
910 sqft
Say hello to 50 North 5th: refined residences for urban living. Located in Williamsburg, the hippest neighborhood in Brooklyn, 50 North 5th is energy in motion. At 50 North 5th, you will find sleek and contemporary spaces that serve you well.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Fort Greene
11 Units Available
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,552
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,590
899 sqft
Lots of space for the area. This new boutique building features hardwood flooring, white cabinetry, high-efficiency appliances and walk-in closets. On-site rooftop garden and lounge, community lounge, bike room, concierge, and a conservatory.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 8 at 12:57pm
$
Williamsburg
3 Units Available
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,475
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kin on UnionBk in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
785 Ocean Parkway
785 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This renovated 1 bedroom apartment is located on the top floor in an elevator building. There is an eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry and an updated backsplash. A large foyer opens up into a sunny living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Prospect Heights
1 Unit Available
35 Underhill Avenue
35 Underhill Ave, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Located in the heart of Prospect Heights, this sprawling and bright, corner 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment with ample closets, outdoor space, private storage, parking and is the perfect place to call home.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East Flatbush
1 Unit Available
245 E 40 St
245 East 40th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,049
853 sqft
$5049 1 bedroom in Turtle Bay! This large home comes with a breakfast nook and separate dining area, an abundance of closet space, an updated kitchen, and a private outdoor space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Brooklyn Heights
1 Unit Available
180 Montague St
180 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,033
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
$3033 studio in Brooklyn Heights! This studio offers large windows with great views, a full size kitchen, large bathroom , and ample closet space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Downtown Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
100 Willoughby St
100 Willoughby Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,650
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$3650 1 bedroom in Downtown Brooklyn! ElevatorParking Garage If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Dyker Heights
1 Unit Available
185 Battery Avenue
185 Battery Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
Quarantine in style with enormous, private outdoor space! Beautiful luxury duplex condo in prime Bay Ridge location built in 2010, restored to essentially new construction! Secure complex w/ keyless entry, marble foyer, elevator access with WC ramp
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrooklyn 3 BedroomsBrooklyn Accessible ApartmentsBrooklyn Apartments with Balcony
Brooklyn Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrooklyn Apartments with ParkingBrooklyn Apartments with Pool
Brooklyn Apartments with Washer-DryerBrooklyn Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrooklyn Furnished ApartmentsBrooklyn Luxury PlacesBrooklyn Pet Friendly PlacesBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology