668 Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ

$
51 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,572
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,114
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
19 Units Available
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard, Union City, NJ
Studio
$3,090
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
1088 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Harbor 1500.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
159 19th Street #1
159 19th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1672 sqft
Union City - Two bedroom one bathroom apartment! This spacious apartment is located on a quiet and charming tree-lined street in The Highly Sought After West Hoboken Area of Union City.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
717 16th St 2
717 16th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
Amazing 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 262285 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262285 Property Id 262285 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5707681)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
147 36 Street
147 36th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
NEWLY RENOVATED AIRY 2 BR APARTMENT NEAR NYC - Property Id: 299201 HUGE NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BD APARTMENT IN QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD!! HARDWOOD FLOORING! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! DINING ROOM! EATEN KITCHEN UPDATED APPLIANCES! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4008 Kennedy Blvd
4008 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! - Property Id: 299184 BEAUTIFULLY SPACIOUS 1 BD 1BA APARTMENT CLOSE TO NYC!! LARGE BEDROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING! MARBLE BATH! UPDATED APPLIANCES! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! NEAR SHOPPING AND

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
137 36 Street
137 36th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Spacious Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 298312 Beautiful Newly Renovated Spacious 1 bd 1 bath Apartment! Hardwood flooring! Recessed lighting! Living/Dining Area! Marble Bath! New Appliances! Spacious Closet space! Pet

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
200 43rd Street
200 43rd St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Bright and beautiful 1B/1B condo in a cozy, 24-unit elevator building. This apt has tiles floor throughout, central heat and A/C unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
315 7th St 402
315 7th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
315 7TH STREET, UNIT 402, UNION CITY - Property Id: 290559 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment, located in Union City! 1-minute walk to Palisade Ave at 7th St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just 20

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4705 Park Ave 1
4705 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4705 PARK AVE UNIT 1, UNION CITY - Property Id: 286728 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2800.00 A MONTH! Nice size three bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Union City! close to New York City.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
1408 New York Ave 2
1408 New York Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
Bright & Renovated two bedroom two bathroom - Property Id: 267547 Bright and inviting large two bedroom two bathroom on the second floor with lots of natural light.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
809 22nd Street
809 22nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1000 sqft
This is a gorgeous building locate on the center of union city with access to NJ Turnpike and bus to NYC. Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
125 43rd Street
125 43rd St, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
956 sqft
Location ! Location ! Near Lincoln Tunnel .Walking distance to Bus NYC . Great Area ! walk to restaurant, supermarket . Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
308 26TH ST
308 26th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Spacious 2BR apartment Conveniently located in the heart of Union City. Steps away from the buses to NYC, Hoboken and Jersey City. Offers a large private backyard, access to Washer/dryer, and all utilities included except for electricity.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
133 33RD ST
133 33rd Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
UNION CITY'S INCOMPARABLY LOCATED 1 BR APARTMENT! Check out this ideal 1 bedroom condominium unit available! Only 1 block away from major NJ/NYC transportation, this is an excellent option for NYC commuters! This apartment occupies an open layout

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
380 MOUNTAIN RD
380 Mountain Road, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
625 sqft
Large furnished apartment, stunning NYC views! ALL UTILITIES, HI-SPEED INTERNET & PREMIUM CABLE TV INCLUDED! Gaze in wonder at the magnificent New York City skyline from your wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and choice vantage point just minutes

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
1803 KERRIGAN AVE
1803 Kerrigan Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Brand new completely renovated 1 bedroom located in Union City! Featuring brand new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and a microwave, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and a beautifully done bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
1400 HUDSON ST
1400 Manhattan Avenue, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1037 sqft
Beautiful, west-facing 1,036 soft. 1bedroom plus 1 Den, 1 and a half bathroom in Hoboken’s most desirable complex, 1400 Hudson St.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
510 45TH ST
510 45th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1134 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 2 bath bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Gas fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances, hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available in the unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
310 MONASTERY PL
310 Monastery Place, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Conveniently located 1 block from the bus stop to NYC, Hoboken and Jersey City. Spacious 2br apartment on the 1st floor with shared access to the backyard. Hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment. Available now!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
809 27TH ST
809 27th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Newly Renovated 3BR/1BTH in a great location.Brand New SS Appliances in the kitchen. Beautiful Bathroom. (1 PARKING SPOT $200)Plus Much More! Great price do not miss out!!!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
716 14TH ST
716 14th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Come and see this renovated apartment!! Offering 3 bedrooms , large living room, Eat in kitchen. Near shopping stores, school, parks, minutes to NYC and major highways. Please no smoking and no pets. Make this apartment yours call today!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
1608 Palisade Ave - 2
1608 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment. Heat & Hot Water Included. Updated Kitchen With New Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Like Floors Throughout Apartment. First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast. Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.

Median Rent in Union City

Last updated Sep. 2019
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Union City is $1,519, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,810.
Studio
$1,368
1 Bed
$1,519
2 Beds
$1,810
3+ Beds
$2,334
City GuideUnion City
Union City, New Jersey, is known as the "Embroidery Capital of the United States" and "Havana on the Hudson," which stems directly from the city's history.e

Home to more than 66,400 people, Union City, in Hudson County, is one of the most densely populated cities in the country. In fact, that density is more than 51,810 people per square mile. Why do so many people find homes for rent and to buy here? Aside from its rich history, the city has a long-running Park Performing Arts Center and the once largest Roman Catholic Church known as the Monastery and Church of Saint Michael the Archangel. There are two Carnegie Libraries here, founded by Andrew Carnegie and a monument to Cuban-American salsa dancer Celia Cruz. Aside from all of this, Union City is a large, modern city with ample residential and commercial properties available throughout it.

Renting in Union City

One of the most interesting facts about this city is just how rent-heavy it is. That is, nearly 71 percent of all of the households in the city, including homes, apartments, condos and duplexes, are rentals. At any given time, about 8 percent of the households here are unoccupied. That provides a clear picture as to just how many properties for rent there are in the area.

If you hope to find an apartment to rent or a rent to own home in Union City, you will likely need to have a good credit score and at least one month's security deposit. In addition to this, having some rental history can help. However, keep in mind that most of the area is rental and that means there's a lot of competition for good renters. If you have a solid income and good credit, be sure to negotiate for a lower payment or better terms. You may even find that all utilities paid apartment in Union City that you're after.

Neighborhoods in Union City

As a large city, Union City is home to a range of different neighborhoods. Nearly all of the schools here are spread out. Most of the neighborhoods have small strip malls with grocery stores and banks as well. However, what's in the neighborhoods differs significantly from one location to the next. Below are some of the most ideal communities to find an apartment to rent in Union City.

City Center: This moderately sized area runs long Route 680 and 684. It's a densely populated area with limited shopping. It has mostly single-family homes, although it's also home to various duplexes for rent, as well as apartments.$$$$$

Bergenline Avenue: This neighborhood is also a small component of the city. It has Elsworth Park, which is a small, family-friendly park. This neighborhood offers various rental options, although it's mostly filled with single-family homes.$$$$

16th Street: Known mostly for its location just off New York Avenue, 16th is a moderately priced housing area. It's home to the 17th Street Playground and Colin Powell Elementary School. There is a strong sense of community located here.$$$$$

32nd Street: Also near Bergenline Avenue, the 32nd Street neighborhood is a welcoming place with apartments for rent, as well as some homes for rent. This neighborhood has good access to the surrounding area since it's located near 30th Street.$$$$

Summit: Just a few streets big, from John F Kennedy Blvd. to Paterson Plank Rd, this neighborhood has little to no commercial businesses. It's almost all single-family homes with moderately sized lots. Some are homes for rent, and you may find duplexes for rent as well. This area may be ideal for those people looking for a larger home to live in, but it mostly remains moderately priced for the area.$$$

Kennedy: Kennedy is much of the same. This is a predominantly residential area with a few strip malls and small shops located throughout it. St. Joseph's and Michael is located near this area. The 11th Street Playground is also nearby, which is a good location for its walking trails and kids playground. Most of the homes here are single-family homes for rent or ownership. Use an apartment locator to track down any available apartments in this area.$$$

28th Street: Located toward the center of town, with Route 495 and 30th Street running through it, is the 28th Street neighborhood. This area is a combination of retail, small businesses, larger grocers and some single-family homes and apartments. You'll find most of your big box stores in this area.$$$

18th Street: This is asimple area without any real commercial aspects to it, located just off Palisade Avenue. Right across the street is the Hackensack Reservoir Number Two, which creates a landmark in the city. This area is mostly single-family homes, and you'll find a house to rent here most of the time. It's also home to some of the larger lots in the community of Union City.$$$

Kennedy and 39th Street: This neighborhood is significantly larger. It runs from John F Kennedy through to Park Ave (no, not the Park Avenue). The Pathmark Super Center is nearby, as is Park Avenue's small park. The rest of the area is mainly traditional homes and moderately sized lots. You may find a home to rent here, as well as an apartment to rent.$$$

Mountain Road: This neighborhood is less congested in terms of how many people live within it. There are a few high-rise apartments here, but most of this area is single-family homes. It's a subdivision area with larger lots.$$

Living in Union City

Now that you know a bit about the neighborhoods, consider what living here is like for many of the people. There's no doubt that there are traffic jams and packed grocery stores most days of the week, but with a high density population in a small area, that's going to happen. The city has a median household income of about $41,300. About 50 percent of the households are married couples, and about 35 percent of the households have kids in them. Many people commute to work, which takes about 25 minutes on average. About 82 percent of people living in this area are white collar workers. Nearby cities, such as Guttenberg, Hoboken, and West New York, tend to have some jobs available to individuals in this area, too.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Union City?
In Union City, the median rent is $1,368 for a studio, $1,519 for a 1-bedroom, $1,810 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,334 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Union City, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Union City?
Some of the colleges located in the Union City area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Union City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Union City from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

