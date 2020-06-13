668 Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ

Neighborhoods in Union City

As a large city, Union City is home to a range of different neighborhoods. Nearly all of the schools here are spread out. Most of the neighborhoods have small strip malls with grocery stores and banks as well. However, what's in the neighborhoods differs significantly from one location to the next. Below are some of the most ideal communities to find an apartment to rent in Union City.

City Center: This moderately sized area runs long Route 680 and 684. It's a densely populated area with limited shopping. It has mostly single-family homes, although it's also home to various duplexes for rent, as well as apartments.$$$$$

Bergenline Avenue: This neighborhood is also a small component of the city. It has Elsworth Park, which is a small, family-friendly park. This neighborhood offers various rental options, although it's mostly filled with single-family homes.$$$$

16th Street: Known mostly for its location just off New York Avenue, 16th is a moderately priced housing area. It's home to the 17th Street Playground and Colin Powell Elementary School. There is a strong sense of community located here.$$$$$

32nd Street: Also near Bergenline Avenue, the 32nd Street neighborhood is a welcoming place with apartments for rent, as well as some homes for rent. This neighborhood has good access to the surrounding area since it's located near 30th Street.$$$$

Summit: Just a few streets big, from John F Kennedy Blvd. to Paterson Plank Rd, this neighborhood has little to no commercial businesses. It's almost all single-family homes with moderately sized lots. Some are homes for rent, and you may find duplexes for rent as well. This area may be ideal for those people looking for a larger home to live in, but it mostly remains moderately priced for the area.$$$

Kennedy: Kennedy is much of the same. This is a predominantly residential area with a few strip malls and small shops located throughout it. St. Joseph's and Michael is located near this area. The 11th Street Playground is also nearby, which is a good location for its walking trails and kids playground. Most of the homes here are single-family homes for rent or ownership. Use an apartment locator to track down any available apartments in this area.$$$

28th Street: Located toward the center of town, with Route 495 and 30th Street running through it, is the 28th Street neighborhood. This area is a combination of retail, small businesses, larger grocers and some single-family homes and apartments. You'll find most of your big box stores in this area.$$$

18th Street: This is asimple area without any real commercial aspects to it, located just off Palisade Avenue. Right across the street is the Hackensack Reservoir Number Two, which creates a landmark in the city. This area is mostly single-family homes, and you'll find a house to rent here most of the time. It's also home to some of the larger lots in the community of Union City.$$$

Kennedy and 39th Street: This neighborhood is significantly larger. It runs from John F Kennedy through to Park Ave (no, not the Park Avenue). The Pathmark Super Center is nearby, as is Park Avenue's small park. The rest of the area is mainly traditional homes and moderately sized lots. You may find a home to rent here, as well as an apartment to rent.$$$

Mountain Road: This neighborhood is less congested in terms of how many people live within it. There are a few high-rise apartments here, but most of this area is single-family homes. It's a subdivision area with larger lots.$$