Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 PM
617 Apartments for rent in North Bergen, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
10 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7561 River Rd 7912-2
7561 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1125 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Apartment,NO FEE, - Property Id: 153775 Spacious 2Bedroom/2 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. ONE FREE MONTH SPECIAL (Prices and Promotions change daily) Net Effective Price has been advertised $3027. Gross Price $3279.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7418 River Rd 7912-1
7418 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
719 sqft
BEST PRICES IN TOWN! NO BROKER FEE! - Property Id: 154540 Spacious 1Bedroom/1 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. Prices and Promotions change daily. NYC VIEWS. Full Amenities and 24 Hour Concierge. FREE SHUTTLE TO PORT IMPERIAL FERRY.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7373 River Road 7913
7373 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 203191 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7212 River Rd 7912-1
7212 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
No Broker Fee! - Property Id: 154543 Spacious 1Bedroom/1 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. Prices and Promotions change daily. NYC VIEWS. Full Amenities and 24 Hour Concierge. FREE SHUTTLE TO PORT IMPERIAL FERRY.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7499 River Road 11 Ave
7499 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1600 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297435 Amazing 1600 Sqft 3 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8203 Boulevard E 28G
8203 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1115 sqft
NO BROKER FEE 2BR DEAL W ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 108183 *NO BROKER FEE* *DOUBLE BALCONY* *DOWNTOWN NYC FACING STUDIO APARTMENT! *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! *NO AMENITY FEE* *NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE* Private 20 Foot Balconies 24 Hour
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7603 River Rd 5
7603 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 125867 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
760 River Rd 20
760 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1550 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 207203 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7611 River Road 7601
7611 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,232
1200 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297271 Amazing 1200 Sqft 2 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7979 River Rd 3091
7979 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
727 sqft
No Broker Fee.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7812 River Rd 7912-2-2
7812 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1295 sqft
No Broker Fee.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7302 River Rd 3
7302 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
727 sqft
No Broker Fee. - Property Id: 194299 ** NO BROKER FEE **** $1000.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7980 River Rd 7912-2-2
7980 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2990 sqft
NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 168367 NO BROKER FEE! Minutes from Manhattan and the most desire amenities!!! Half Moon really has it all Great Service, Location and a View of NYC Skyline with spacious Floor plans Available 1 Bedrooms from $2040.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7852 River Road 7912
7852 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207489 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7599 River Road 7601
7599 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1300 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 296861 Beautiful New Construction Building, Huge apartments NO BROKER FEE UP TO WEEKS OFF of RENT (Pay Net Effective Price) NO AMENITY FEE (Prices and Promotions change daily! Please contact for
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8912 River Road 7912-1
8912 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 207471 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7854 River Road 7912
7854 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,350
715 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207487 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7700 River Road 7601-1
7700 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,620
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 296868 Amazing 900 Sqft 1 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7916 River Road 7910
7916 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
No Broker Fee/// Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 207482 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for North Bergen rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,780.
Some of the colleges located in the North Bergen area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Bergen from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
